DELAFIELD
Kettle Moraine Co-op doubled up Sun Prairie with a 4-2 boys hockey victory at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena Friday afternoon.
The Cardinals (0-4-0) played the Lasers (16-6-0) tightly never trailing by more than one goal, that is until Jacob Cartland scored 6 minutes, 5 seconds into the third period to put the finishing touches on the non-conference decision.
Sun Prairie trailed 1-0 after one period, but sophomore forward Evan Luxford evened the score with an unassisted goal at the 2:09 mark of the second period.
Kettle Moraine, made up of players from Kettle Moraine, Mukwonago and Oconomowoc (KMMO) pulled back ahead on a Cartland power play goal at 5:24, but 9 minutes later SP senior forward Davis Hamilton put the puck in the net on a power play, tying the game at 2-2.
The Lasers took a 3-2 lead with their second power play goal of the period, as Hunter Santos scored at 15:14.
Sun Prairie could not answer and Cartland’s goal was the final separation.
Blaine Egli finished with 36 saves between the pipes for Sun Prairie.
Up Next
Sun Prairie received a No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 Baraboo/Portage in a regional opening on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Gametime at Pierce Park in Baraboo in 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the sectional quarterfinals against top-seeded Madison Edgewood either Feb. 4 or 5.
KETTLE MORAINE CO-OP 4
SUN PRAIRIE 2
Sun Prairie 0 2 0 — 2
KMMO 1 2 1 — 4
First period: KM: Cartland (K. Santos, H. Santos), 6:54.
Second period: SP: Luxford (un), 2:09; KM: Cartland (K. Santos, H. Santos), 5:24 (pp); SP: Hamilton (un), 14:36 (pp); KM: H. Santos (Cartland, Hart), 15:14.
Third period: KM: Cartland (K. Santos, Arnold), 6:05.
Saves: SP: Egli (36 saves); KM: Arnold (29 saves).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.