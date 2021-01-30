DAKOTA AYERS
Junior defenseman Dakota Ayers brings the puck up the ice during Sun Prairie's 4-2 loss to Kettle Moraine Co-op Friday.

 Jeff Seisser

DELAFIELD

Kettle Moraine Co-op doubled up Sun Prairie with a 4-2 boys hockey victory at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena Friday afternoon.

The Cardinals (0-4-0) played the Lasers (16-6-0) tightly never trailing by more than one goal, that is until Jacob Cartland scored 6 minutes, 5 seconds into the third period to put the finishing touches on the non-conference decision.

Sun Prairie trailed 1-0 after one period, but sophomore forward Evan Luxford evened the score with an unassisted goal at the 2:09 mark of the second period.

Kettle Moraine, made up of players from Kettle Moraine, Mukwonago and Oconomowoc (KMMO) pulled back ahead on a Cartland power play goal at 5:24, but 9 minutes later SP senior forward Davis Hamilton put the puck in the net on a power play, tying the game at 2-2.

The Lasers took a 3-2 lead with their second power play goal of the period, as Hunter Santos scored at 15:14.

Sun Prairie could not answer and Cartland’s goal was the final separation.

Blaine Egli finished with 36 saves between the pipes for Sun Prairie.

Up Next

Sun Prairie received a No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 Baraboo/Portage in a regional opening on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Gametime at Pierce Park in Baraboo in 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the sectional quarterfinals against top-seeded Madison Edgewood either Feb. 4 or 5.

KETTLE MORAINE CO-OP 4

SUN PRAIRIE 2

Sun Prairie 0 2 0 — 2

KMMO 1 2 1 — 4

First period: KM: Cartland (K. Santos, H. Santos), 6:54.

Second period: SP: Luxford (un), 2:09; KM: Cartland (K. Santos, H. Santos), 5:24 (pp); SP: Hamilton (un), 14:36 (pp); KM: H. Santos (Cartland, Hart), 15:14.

Third period: KM: Cartland (K. Santos, Arnold), 6:05.

Saves: SP: Egli (36 saves); KM: Arnold (29 saves).

