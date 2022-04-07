The Sun Prairie boys and girls track & field teams kicked off their outdoor season on Tuesday, Apr. 5 on a cold and blustery day against Big Eight foe Janesville Craig. The Cardinals came prepared and battled the wind to still produce some solid times on the track and throw/jumps in the field.
"It definitely makes an impact," Sun Prairie head coach Doug Maughan said. "When you have to jump into winds that has an effect, and the wind was blowing across the track. It was about the worst direction of wind we could have gotten. It makes you feel cold but the kids are used to it. You can't change the conditions, we talk a lot about putting that stuff to the side and just seeing it as a chance to compete."
The meet was Sun Prairie's first of the season after the Cardinals opted not to compete in any indoor invitationals in the preseason. This created a palpable energy of a mix of both excitement and nerves, even despite the tough weather.
"We definitely had some extra energy," Maughan said. "The seniors set the example. It's all about getting to wear those red jackets and black pants and form a wall in the infield. The kids were excited. I think a lot of kids fell in love with track on Tuesday night."
Sun Prairie was the only school competing in the 100m hurdles on both the boys and girls sides. That didn't make the times any less impressive, though. On the girls side, sophomore Audrey Seefeld posted the top time of 16.3 seconds, followed by sophomore Courtney Rice (18.2 seconds) in 2nd place and freshman Alexa Wornson (19.3 seconds) in third.
For the boys, senior Dashle Maughan posted the fastest time of 16.6 seconds. Senior Mason Rix took 2nd with his time of 17.6 seconds and junior Mason Borgardt finished 3rd with a time of 19.0 seconds.
Craig had plenty of competitors in both the boys and girls 100 meter dash, but Sun Prairie remained atop the standings. Senior Morgan Cross took home 1st place on the girls side with a time of 13.0 seconds. She was followed by sophomore teammate Elena Lipinski in 2nd with a time of 13.1 seconds, followed closely by sophomore Kaia Gassner in 3rd with a time of 13.3 seconds.
Cortez LeGrant's speed was on full display on the boys side, blazing to a time of 11.2 seconds to claim 1st. Junior Alexander Maggit claimed 2nd with a time of 11.4 seconds and junior Jerry Kaminski was part of a 4-way tie for 3rd with three Craig runners with a time of 11.5 seconds.
Next up was a distance event with the 1,600 meter run. Junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas' cross country skills were evident as he took home a comforable 1st place finish with his time of 4:31. Senior cross country teammate Joe Freng took 2nd with a time of 4:48.
On the girls side, Craig runner Rylee Coleman took 1st, but Sun Prairie senior Reagan Zimmerman wasn't far behind in 2nd with a time of 5:38. Senior teammate Natalie Johnson rounded out the podium, taking 3rd with a time of 5:51.
Sun Prairie saw more success in another distance event, the 800 meter run. Senior Ben Olson was the fastest finisher on the boys side with a time of 2:08.5. He was the only Cardinal to finish in the top four. For the girls, senior Ellen Darmstadter claimed 1st as well with her time of 2:36.8.
Coach Maughan specifically highlighted some outstanding performances in the 300 meter hurdles from both sides. For the boys, senior Devin Frank blazed his way to a 45.1 second time to claim 1st place. Senior Aubrie Deprey, a UW-Eau Claire commit, was similarly impressive on the girls side. She ran the event in 53 seconds flat to claim 1st place.
This was Frank's first time running the event, so Maughan was obviously impressed with his performance and thinks that, with some form correction, it could be a wildly successful event for hims this season. As for Deprey, injuries have been an issue through her career. Her return to form was inspiring to her head coach.
Sun Prairie's 4x100 relay teams set solid marks for the rest of the season. The boys' top squad, comprised of juniors Kolton Walters, Alexander Maggit, Jerry Kaminski, and Cortez LeGrant posted the best time of the day with a 46 second run. The top time on the girls side came from Sun Prairie's combination of senior Natalia Figueroa, sophomre Kaia Gassner, junior Lexi Shemanek, and senior Morgan Cross.
The 4x400 relay teams put in work as well. The boys top team, comprised of seniors Ben Olson, Tyus Wills, Dashle Maughan, and Jackson Koppen, took 1st by more than seven seconds with their time of 3:49.27. For the girls, the squad of seniors Ellen Darmstadter, Maddie Wirtz-Olsen, Reagan Zimmerman, and junior Grace Kline nabbed 2nd place with a time of 4:43.2.
As was the case on the track, Sun Prairie dominated in the field as well.
In the long jump, Morgan Cross added another 1st place finish to her day with a distance of 14'4 1/2" to take 1st place. Teammate Kaia Gassner was close behind in 2nd with a distance of 14'1/2". For the boys, Alexander Maggit took 1st with a distance of 20'1 and Cortez LeGrant was 2nd with a 19'1.
It was all Cardinals in the triple jump as well. Junior Lauren Adams was tops with a 33'2, followed by senior Tiara Barksdale in 2nd with a 31'1 1/4". For the boys, sophomore Jace Stolte took 1st with a 39-4, followed by senior teammate Nick Oehrlein with a 33-8.
A trio of Cardinals tied for the top spot in the high jump on the girls side. Junior Lexi Shemanek, sophomore Clara Schuster, and freshman Alexa Wornson both produced jumps of 4.6 to tie for the top spot.
Sophomore Alton Williams had a great afternoon of throws. He took 1st in the shot put with a 42' throw and 2nd in discus with a 104'6" throw. His teammate, senior Cole Ledrowski, took 1st in the discus with a 109'9" throw.
A trio of gymnasts showed their talents converted easily to success in the pole vault. Audrey Seefeld took 1st on the day with a 9' vault, followed by senior Natalia Figueroa in 2nd with a 8'6" and junior Martha Guelker in 3rd with a 7'.
The boys found success in the pole vault as well. Miles Adkins took 1st with a 10'6" vault, followed by sophomore Myler Maughan in 2nd with a 10' flat and junior Trevor Schulz in 3rd with an 8'6".
As the blustery evening of competition came to a close, Maughan looked back with a positive light.
"Craig has a quality program," Maughan said. "They do things the right way. It was a great dual meet with some talented athletes. I think everyone just appreciated being outside with friends and having fun."
The Cardinals have a week off to recover from the harsh conditions. They'll be back in action Tuesday, Apr. 12 in another home meet, this time against Big Eight opponent Beloit Memorial.