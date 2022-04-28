The Paul Frank Invitational is one of the premiere track & field events in the area. Hosted at Sun Prairie High School every spring, the event is a reflection of the morals the Cardinals intent to represent each season. That’s why the invitational was named after educator, military veteran, and coach Paul Frank in 2019.
“Paul Frank is what track & field is all about,” Sun Prairie head track & field coach Doug Maughan said. “He puts others before himself, is extremely accountable, and always wanted to see the kids succeed more than anything else. I can’t say enough about the person and example he is to the community.”
The invitational is always an important one, but it will carry extra weight in the 2022 edition. This is Frank’s last year teaching at Sun Prairie High School as he will move to Door County to enjoy his retirement at the conclusion of the spring semester.
Frank’s retirement and subsequent move coincides with the final year of high school for his son, Jonah, who is a member of the track & field team. For all of the young minds Frank has helped lead and develop in his time serving his community, his son Jonah may be the brightest shining example.
“I look up to him as both a role model and a coach,” Jonah Frank said. “It always used to take us an hour longer to get out of the grocery store just because so many people knew him and wanted to thank him for whatever he might have done to help them. I saw how everyone else looked at him and respected him. He set the example for the adult I want to be.”
The invitational being named in Frank’s honor back in 2019 came at a time when the family needed it most. Forced to separate due to work conflicts with some members staying in the area and others moving, the news of the invitational getting re-named brought the family closer.
“It was a surprise to the whole family,” Jonah Frank said.
Now, with both Paul and Jonah preparing to move on from Sun Prairie High School, the hope is that Paul’s message of selflessness and hard work permeates through the program and community as a whole, even when Sun Prairie students no longer see Paul in the classroom or as often at the track.
“He put’s 100% into everything,” Jonah Frank said. “He’s one of the hardest workers, and he doesn’t do it for himself. He does it for others. I hope that message continues through the generations here and that some of the younger kids understand what he means to Sun Prairie track & field.”
Perhaps the best way to execute this is Maughan’s idea for individual event champions at the meet. Anyone who finishes in 1st on Friday and in any Paul Frank Invitational for years to come will receive a bandana, similar to what Paul would always wear when running around town.
“It makes the kids work hard,” Maughan said. “Beyond winning the event, it’s a cool keepsake to strive for. It’s a symbol of the hard work Paul always put in.”
Claiming that bandana will be no easy feat, either. Sun Prairie has built the Paul Frank Invitational into a must-attend affair, and the list of schools participating is star-studded.
Sun Prairie will welcome in Beaver Dam, Deerfield, Edgewood, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran, Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Mosinee, Oregon, Oshkosh West, Stoughton, Verona, and Waunakee on Friday, April 29. The event is set to kick off at 4 pm.