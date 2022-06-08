It’s only fitting that Rob Hamilton should finish his stellar coaching career at a place he’s all too familiar with — Grand Chute next week (June 14-16) at the WIAA state baseball finals.
The Sun Prairie baseball team punched its 17th trip to the Division 1 state finals by winning Tuesday’s Waunakee Sectional. The Cardinals made a season-sweep of Middleton, 5-3, in the sectional opener before cruising past host Waunakee, 9-1, in the sectional championship game.
This will be Sun Prairie’s 12th trip to state under Hamilton’s leadership. He was an assistant coach when the Cardinals won state in 1994 and 1997. Sun Prairie has the record for most state championships with nine of which Hamilton has guided the Cardinals to six of those titles. The Cardinals enter the state finals with a 26-3 record.
It’s been quite a season so far for Sun Prairie as the Cardinals have strung together 19 straight victories following a 7-3 start. Their last loss came on April 29 — 3-2 to Waunakee — a defeat they avenged on Tuesday in the sectional championship game.
Total team effort, solid pitching and defense, along with perseverance, have been the key ingredients all season long and were evident again in winning the Waunakee Sectional.
“What more can you ask of these kids,” said coach Hamilton. “They represent Sun Prairie baseball the best anybody could and they go out and play hard and play the right way. They are a joy to come to practice with every day. They are coachable and they are fun and they are awesome.”
Summing up the sectional championship, Hamilton said: “Everybody I talked to around the state, they said, ‘Man, you’ve got a tough sectional.’ So to come out of here with two wins and especially with the fashion to finish it off after losing here, it’s been awesome. Just super happy for the kids that they get to experience Appleton. Sometimes you take it for granted, but it’s always a new group of kids and we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores that I’m happy are going to see what Appleton is all about. And also for the five seniors who have put so much time into baseball and this program. They’ve done everything we’ve asked and they get to end their career at state which is awesome.”
Brzezinski throws a gem
Junior Zach Brzezinski was the highlight of Sun Prairie’s 9-1 victory over Waunakee. The lanky left-hander, who had pitched a “dominant” game in defeating state-ranked Hudson in a late season non-conference game, was even more impressive against the Warriors. He tossed a five-hitter, striking out eight and allowing no walks.
Waunakee put two runners on in the first via a single and hit batter with two outs. But Brzezinski retired the next hitter. The Warriors’ one run was scored in the second inning on two singles, a sacrifice bunt and a fielder’s choice.
Brzezinski then took control as he struck out the side in the third inning. A 6 (Davis Hamilton) - 4 (Casey Wambach) - 3 (Addison Ostrenga) double play ended the fourth inning. Brzezinski again had three strikeouts in the fifth inning. Another double play — 5 (Isaac Wendler) - 4-3 double play ended the sixth inning. A strikeout, followed by a single and then two fly outs, sealed Brzezinski’s mound victory.
“This was a lot better,” said Brzezinski comparing his Hudson victory against the sectional win, “because this was for the sectional championship. And now we are going to state.”
Brzezinski was pleased to be chosen to pitch the sectional championship game.
“I was just hoping for it,” he said. “No matter who was in front of me, I wanted the start. I was hitting the fastballs on the edges in the first few innings and in the last innings it really started to click. They had a few hits, but you can never be upset when you don’t get hit too hard. And our defense really helped me out and so did our offense.”
Hamilton couldn’t have been more pleased with Brzezinski’s performance.
“It’s the old saying of crafty lefty,” said the head coach. “It’s hard to pick up his release point. He hides the ball really well and he’s got a really slow curve that makes his fastball that really gets on people. They really can’t get the barrel on the ball very often against him. We brought him in against Monona Grove to close things out and they banged him around a little bit. So super happy to see him bounce back. He just pitched great and kind of carried us.”
Added Hamilton, “We have other guys we could have chosen that probably would have done as well, too, but we just thought the way he’s been pitching this year that he deserved it. And he showed us that we were right.”
All the support Brzezinski needed came in the first inning. Jackson Hunley and Davis Hamilton both reached on consecutive infield errors. Isaac Wendler drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly to center and Addison Ostrenga also delivered a sacrifice fly to left to bring home Hamilton.
Four straight walks to Julian Torres-Otero, Max Glusick, Hunley and Hamilton (RBI) led to another run in the second inning.
Sun Prairie then erupted for five runs in the the third inning when 10 batters were sent to the plate. Ostrenga got things started with a single and Casey Wambach reached on an infield error. Jack Watkins singled home the first run and John Hadley walked before Torres-Otero brought home a run with a sacrifice fly. Glusick put down a bunt that resulted in a run when Waunakee’s pitcher made a wild throw to home plate. Hunley followed with a single and Wendler, who finished with four RBI, drove in a pair of runs with a single to put Sun Prairie ahead, 8-1.
Hunley scored the Cards’ final run in the fifth inning after reaching on an infield error. He eventually scored on Wendler’s base hit.
Sun Prairie finished with six hits. Wendler led the offense by going 2x3 and driving in four runs. Single hits belonged to Hunley, Ostrenga (RBI), Wambach and Watkins (RBI). Hamilton, Torres-Otero and Glusick each had an RBI.
“We start out with three runs without a hit and that’s just a great way to start out,” said Hamilton, whose team had lost to Waunakee, 3-2, during the regular season. “The guy they had on the mound was the guy who beat us, so we thought we were going to have our hands full. But we made him beat us and he wasn’t around the strike zone where he would have liked and he didn’t get some defense behind him. So the next thing you know, we’re up and he’s out.”
Cards sweep Middleton
Nearly the same script was written in Sun Prairie’s 5-3 victory over Middleton. Davis Hamilton, who had defeated Middleton, 3-0, during the regular-season, got the starting nod on the mound and had a shaky first inning before settling down and taking control.
Middleton used a single and back-to-back doubles to grab a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning. But Hamilton allowed only one run after that, coming in the third inning on a walk and three wild pitches.
Hamilton went the distance, throwing 98 pitches, allowing six hits, walking one and striking out six.
“I made some really good pitches, but they had some really good swings,” said Hamilton of the first inning. “Just battling and trusting the guys behind me to make some good plays. And perseverance and really working hard on hitting my spots after that first inning. I didn’t have my best stuff today, but my teammates really helped me and the defense was really good today.”
As for his home run, Hamilton said, “It was a fastball up and I was able to get the barrel of my bat on it.”
Hamilton’s dad agreed with his son’s assessment of his pitching.
“The first time Davis faced Middleton he was pretty much in control. This one was a battle where they took the lead and then we took the lead and then it was tied before we took the lead for good,” said the head coach. “I was just proud of him (Davis) that he kept after it and our defense made some really nice plays behind him.”
Hamilton praised Ostrenga and Wendler for key defensive plays.
“One play that I don’t think will be remembered a lot is when Isaac Wendler came in on a bunt and fielded it and threw to second for a force out. Right after that we turn a double play. If he doesn’t make that play, it’s a huge inning for them,” said the head coach. “And if he goes to first with it, we don’t have a chance at a double play. So that was a huge play by him. And he’s done that for us all year. I thought everyone contributed, whether on the field or on the bench.”
Middleton started senior JT Hockers on the mound instead of senior ace Easton Zempel. The strategy, however, backfired as Hockers never made it out of the first inning and failed to record an out.
Hunley led off the bottom of the first with a single and Hamilton walked. Wendler reached on a sacrifice bunt that resulted in an error and brought in one run. Ostrenga’s single led to two runs and a 3-2 Sun Prairie lead.
Hamilton helped his own cause with a solo home run in the fifth inning that sailed over the right field fence. Wendler and Ostrenga also had singles in the inning that resulted in another run and a 5-3 lead.
Sun Prairie finished with nine hits. Hunley and Ostrenga led the offense by each going 2x3. Ostrenga drove in two runs. Single hits belonged to Hamilton (RBI - home run), Wendler, Wambach, John Hadley and Glusick.
State bound, again
Sun Prairie comes in as the defending WIAA Division 1 state champions (29-2). The Cardinals rank second in state appearances — this being their 17th trip — with La Crosse Central leading the way with 18. Sun Prairie has the most state championships with nine of which Hamilton has been head coach during six of those titles.
This trip to state for the Cardinals, however, will be like no other with Sun Prairie being divided into two schools this coming fall. It also marks the final state trip for Hamilton, who has made Grand Chute his second home looking at what he has done during his 21 years as head coach.
That being said, win or lose, what he has done for the Sun Prairie varsity baseball program is beyond incredible. It will be an emotional, bittersweet finale that, hopefully, will end with the hoisting of yet another gold trophy. As a bonus, a three-win record at state will leave Hamilton with 450 career victories. His current record is 447-113.