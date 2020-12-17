WEEK 15
Thursday’s Game
Las Vegas over LA Chargers
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo ovre Denver
Green Bay over Carolina
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay over Atlanta
San Francisco over Dallas
Tennessee over Detroit
Indianapolis over Houston
Miami over New England
Chicago over Minnesota
Seattle over Washington
Baltimore over Jacksonville
LA Rams over NY Jets
Arizona over Philadelphia
Kansas City over New Orleans
Cleveland over NY Giants
Monday’s Game
Pittsburgh over Cincinnati
WEEK 14 RESULTS: 10-6
TO DATE: 133-75
