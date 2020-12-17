NFL LOGO

WEEK 15

Thursday’s Game

Las Vegas over LA Chargers

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo ovre Denver

Green Bay over Carolina

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay over Atlanta

San Francisco over Dallas

Tennessee over Detroit

Indianapolis over Houston

Miami over New England

Chicago over Minnesota

Seattle over Washington

Baltimore over Jacksonville

LA Rams over NY Jets

Arizona over Philadelphia

Kansas City over New Orleans

Cleveland over NY Giants

Monday’s Game

Pittsburgh over Cincinnati

WEEK 14 RESULTS: 10-6

TO DATE: 133-75

