The Sun Prairie softball team's final week of Big Eight competition was little more than a formality. The Cardinals were well on their way to a perfect mark in conference play, and went out in style. They took their talents on the road for their final two games, taking down Madison Memorial 7-0 on Tuesday, May 17 and Middleton 4-0 on Thursday, May 19.
Against Memorial, senior Kennedy Schaefer led the way with two RBIs and two runs scored offensively. Freshman Luci Moreno added three hits as well. The Spartans were in trouble from the jump, as well, as stellar sophomore Tayler Baker got the start on the mound for the Cardinals.
Middleton came perhaps the closest to toppling Sun Prairie in the regular season in a matchup back in late April, but Sun Prairie had no problems this time around. Isabel Royle got the start and kept the rival Cardinals at bay. Junior Vanessa Veith led the way offensively with two RBIs.
The pair of wins brought Sun Prairie to a perfect 18-0 mark in the Big Eight, comfortably the best mark in the conference this season. This is the Cardinals' second consecutive conference title and their fourth of the last five seasons played (Big Eight softball was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
It should come as no surprise that the flawless Cardinals earned a No. 1 overall seed in the WIAA state tournament, which will begin this week. The Cardinals will have a first round bye and will play the winner of No. 8 Baraboo and No. 9 Onalaska at home on Thursday, May 26.