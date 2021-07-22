Registration and pick-up of class materials for the Hunter Education class will take place in person from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug 10th at the Kids Expo at Waunakee Intermediate School 6273 Woodland Dr . or by calling or emailing: Heather Fiess @ 608-843-6675, cola1119@gmail.com by 8/15th to reserve a spot or for more information. Space is limited to first 50 students. Students should attend the registration in person and minors need a parent or guardian to sign the registration forms. A WI DNR Customer ID number is required to complete registration. Call 1-888-936-7463 to obtain your ID number. The Hunter Education Class will be held at The Dane County Range on Hwy 19 from 6:00 to 9:00pm on Aug 27, and 8:00am to 5:00pm on Aug 28 and 29.
Hunter Education Information
