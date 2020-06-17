In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, fans fill the stands at Arthur Ashe stadium as Karolina Pliskova, of Czech Republic, plays CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, that the U.S. Open will be played in Queens from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, but without fans in attendance.