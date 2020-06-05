JUNE 1-7
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1996 — Mike Hahn is named the Madison Pen and Mike Club Sportsperson of the Year at the 34th Hall of Fame banquet. Hahn led the 1995 Sun Prairie football team to the WIAA Division 1 state championship for the first time in program history. It was just one of many honors Hahn received, including being named Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year and coach of the Shrine Bowl All-Star Game.
2001 — The Sun Prairie VFW Teener League baseball team won its fourth and fifth games in a row to start the season — beating Jefferson 9-8 and Oregon 10-1. In the Jefferson win, Kevyn Feiner’s one-out seventh-inning triple scored Scott Danielson for the walk-off win. Cole Billings struck out four while Ryan Morfey earned the win in relief after pitching two scoreless innings. Against Oregon, Danielson went 3-for-4 and Aiustin Scheib earned the pitching win.
