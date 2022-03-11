Ben Olson did not want to see his high school basketball career end.
The senior forward scored 33 points, including 13 points in overtime to give the Sun Prairie boys basketball team an 85-80 victory over the Madison La Follette Lancers in the Division 1 Sectional 3 semifinal at Waunakee High School on Thursday, March 10.
The Cardinals struggled to contain Kalaan Lee of La Follette. Two 3-pointers from the senior wing gave the Lancers an early 13-6 lead. La Follette would build a 27-13 advantage with seven minutes left in the first half as the Cardinals’ offense struggled with turnovers.
Addison Ostrenga got the Cardinals going as the senior forward got a Lancer to jump on a head fake in the post, scoring while being fouled and making the free throw for the 3-point play. Olson found the same success in the post, banging off bodies for a bucket.
After a couple of trips to the free-throw line, the Cardinals continued to chip away at the Lancer lead. A pair of baskets by Olson, along with a jumper from freshman guard Tyler Haney, cut the La Follette lead to 34-27. Junior guard Jonathan Weah scored a bucket in the paint, Ostrenga converted a score by using a height mismatch and Olson scored right before the half, making the score 38-33 in favor of La Follette.
A 9-0 run by the Lancers to start the second half put La Follette up 47-33. The Sun Prairie offense began to show life as Ostrenga scored after grabbing a rebound and Olson drained a 3-pointer.
Junior guard Darius Chestnut then shook a La Follette defender with an Hakeem Olajuwon shake, scoring on the jumper. Chestnut then converted a 3-point play, bringing the Cardinals within eight points of the lead. A pair of Sun Prairie free throws and a 3-pointer by Haney cut the La Follette lead to 51-48, forcing a Lancer timeout.
With the Cardinal offense firing on all cylinders, the Lancers kept their distance by trading buckets. Haney found Ostrenga for a basket before Mason Kleinsmith of La Follette scored on a spin move. Senior guard Ethan Metz hit a jumper for Sun Prairie before K’Shawn Gibbs answered for the Lancers. Chestnut then added a bucket, Olson drove the lane for a bucket and Ostrenga scored, but the Lancers maintained a 63-58 lead with under five minutes left.
A 3-pointer by Chestnut and a Lancer turnover on the next possession gave Chestnut a clear path to the basket. Throwing down a rim-rattling slam dunk, Chestnut briefly tied the game for the Cardinals. With the Sun Prairie crowd making noise, Lee sank a 3-pointer on the next La Follette possession to put the Lancers ahead 66-63.
A La Follette timeout did little to cool the hot-shooting of Chestnut, who drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 66-66. Gibbs would then put the Lancers ahead with a bucket, forcing a Sun Prairie timeout with just under a minute left. Whatever was drawn up in the huddle worked as Chestnut drove the lane to tie the game again.
Both teams had a chance to win the game in regulation. A turnover by La Follette on an inbounds pass gave the Cardinals the ball with nine seconds left. However, the Cardinals turned the ball over, bouncing into the hands of La Follette’s Camron Yahnke, who found himself on a fast break with a chance at a layup.
The initial layup by Yahnke was short, but in the scrum for the rebound, Yahnke found himself with the ball again, putting up a shot that fell through the net, briefly giving the Lancers the victory as the La Follette student section stormed the court. However, the referees conquered and ruled Yahnke did not get the shot off in time, sending the game into overtime with the score tied at 68-68.
In overtime, Olson went to work, scoring on back-to-back possessions to give the Cardinals their first lead of the night. Olson then hit a pair of free throws, scored on a drive to the hoop and made another pair of free throws, giving the Cardinals a 78-70 lead with 1:30 left in overtime.
The Lancers (19-5) kept fighting as Arhman Lewis converted a 3-point play, cutting the lead to 78-73. Olson would then sink two free throws before Lewis scored again with a minute left with Sun Prairie holding an 80-75 advantage.
After the Cardinals burned the clock and worked the ball around, Ostrenga scored in the post. La Follette forced a steal and scored, cutting the lead back to five. Haney put the Cardinals up 84-77 with two free throws under 30 seconds left.
A La Follette 3-pointer by Lewis with two seconds made the score 84-80. Olson made 1-2 free throws to give Sun Prairie the 85-80 win. Olson led all scorers with 33 points, while Chestnut added 19, Ostrenga finished with 15 and Haney reached double figures with 11 points scored.
Sun Prairie (17-9) advances to face Brookfield Central (22-5) at West Allis Central in the Division 1 Sectional Final at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 12 with the winner advancing to the state championship.
BBB: SUN PRAIRIE 85, LA FOLLETTE 80 (OT)
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|10
|E. Metz
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|11
|J. Weah
|1
|0
|1-3
|3
|14
|B. Olson
|11
|1
|8-10
|33
|23
|D. Chestnut
|6
|2
|1-1
|19
|34
|T. Haney
|1
|1
|6-6
|11
|42
|A. Ostrenga
|7
|0
|1-1
|15
|TOTALS
|-
|28
|4
|17-21
|85
|LA FOLLETTE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|A. Lewis
|4
|2
|1-2
|15
|4
|J. Riak
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|5
|M. Larrue
|3
|1
|0-1
|9
|10
|K. Gibbs
|5
|1
|5-6
|18
|11
|K. Lee
|2
|4
|1-2
|17
|13
|C. Yahnke
|4
|0
|0-0
|8
|24
|Q. Lomack
|5
|0
|1-2
|11
|TOTALS
|-
|24
|8
|8-13
|80