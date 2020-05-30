JOVANNI CAMPOS
Sports you played in high school: Football and Lacrosse
Favorite sports moment: Ice bowl in this year’s playoffs against Fond du Lac (football)
Favorite school subject: Science
Post high school plans: MATC for general education and then transfer to UW-Madison
Song you’re listening to right now: Jon Pardi — Heartache Medication
Favorite place to eat: Taco Bell
I like competing against: Verona
Motto/saying: Just gonna send it
