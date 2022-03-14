High Series
THURSDAY, MAR. 10-
900 Global Mites: Ryker Kessenich, 288; Cooper Gronke, 209; Sam Bergeson, 167; Lillian Gronke, 155; Carina Elliott, 67.
Motiv Preps: Braden Neuens, 301; Max Gebhardt, 261; Kenzie O’Kroley, 252; Paisley Kessenich, 251; Norah Will, 155.
Ebonite Juniors: Bruce Vang, 535; Dalton Kast, 523; Connor Peck, 449; Cayden Peck, 443; Ariana Mobry, 442; Becca Elliott, 409.
Storm Majors: Carter Krachey, 712 (257-246-209); Ethan Flood, 712 (225-262-225); Bill Hunsicker, 665; Ashton Albrecht, 609; Logan Rodefeld, 605; Daniel Wendt, 598; Alex Baio-Olsen, 586; Bradyn Manuell, 542; Tyler Cassidy, 535; Gavyn Lynch, 511; Alex Opitz, 502; Skye Farr, 679 (221-223-235); Ava Rodefeld, 649 (216-226-207); Shuana Vang, 535; Zoey Darwin, 514; Tayler Baker, 506.
SATURDAY, MAR. 12-
900 Global Mites: Carter Erickson, 216; Korbin Thompson, 185; Henry Starczynski, 175; Quinn Meisel, 165; Camden Kuehmichel, 162; Kade Thompson, 161; Elliott Holland, 161; Mia Enders-Hughes, 180; Eva Enders, 167; Maddie Enders-Hughes, 148; Declan Reeves, 76.
Hammer Preps: Logan Lechner, 295; William Lauritzen, 194; Wyatt Loy, 144; Riley Reeves, 194; Mackenzie Glancy, 170; Amelia Holland, 135.
Ebonite Juniors: Bryson Pollentier, 527; Cooper Rodefeld, 496; Levi Pollentier, 463; Daniel Verdecchia, 408; Dalton Kast, 403; Austin Blum, 400; Jadyn Baker, 354; Ariana Mobry, 338; Annika Freund, 316; Cassandra Fry, 306; Ryleigh Krisher, 300.
Roto Grip Majors: Cadin Counard, 582; Bill Hunsicker, 568; Colton Moen, 552; Landen Murphy, 518; Kevin Watrud, 513; Owen Mietzel, 508; Jack Petrie, 505; Sierra Mietzel, 542.
Storm Challenge (Kegel Chromium): Carter Krachey, 747 (280-209-258); Daniel Wendt, 642; Jeffrey Wolfe, 642; Kris Micheau, 545; Gavyn Lynch, 540; Alex Opitz, 538; Owen Hamen, 525; Joe Myhre, 520; Tayler Baker, 651 (234-202-215); Ava Rodefeld, 547; Lauren Waddell, 542.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.