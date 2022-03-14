High Series

THURSDAY, MAR. 10-

900 Global Mites: Ryker Kessenich, 288; Cooper Gronke, 209; Sam Bergeson, 167; Lillian Gronke, 155; Carina Elliott, 67.

Motiv Preps: Braden Neuens, 301; Max Gebhardt, 261; Kenzie O’Kroley, 252; Paisley Kessenich, 251; Norah Will, 155.

Ebonite Juniors: Bruce Vang, 535; Dalton Kast, 523; Connor Peck, 449; Cayden Peck, 443; Ariana Mobry, 442; Becca Elliott, 409.

Storm Majors: Carter Krachey, 712 (257-246-209); Ethan Flood, 712 (225-262-225); Bill Hunsicker, 665; Ashton Albrecht, 609; Logan Rodefeld, 605; Daniel Wendt, 598; Alex Baio-Olsen, 586; Bradyn Manuell, 542; Tyler Cassidy, 535; Gavyn Lynch, 511; Alex Opitz, 502; Skye Farr, 679 (221-223-235); Ava Rodefeld, 649 (216-226-207); Shuana Vang, 535; Zoey Darwin, 514; Tayler Baker, 506.

SATURDAY, MAR. 12-

900 Global Mites: Carter Erickson, 216; Korbin Thompson, 185; Henry Starczynski, 175; Quinn Meisel, 165; Camden Kuehmichel, 162; Kade Thompson, 161; Elliott Holland, 161; Mia Enders-Hughes, 180; Eva Enders, 167; Maddie Enders-Hughes, 148; Declan Reeves, 76.

Hammer Preps: Logan Lechner, 295; William Lauritzen, 194; Wyatt Loy, 144; Riley Reeves, 194; Mackenzie Glancy, 170; Amelia Holland, 135.

Ebonite Juniors: Bryson Pollentier, 527; Cooper Rodefeld, 496; Levi Pollentier, 463; Daniel Verdecchia, 408; Dalton Kast, 403; Austin Blum, 400; Jadyn Baker, 354; Ariana Mobry, 338; Annika Freund, 316; Cassandra Fry, 306; Ryleigh Krisher, 300.

Roto Grip Majors: Cadin Counard, 582; Bill Hunsicker, 568; Colton Moen, 552; Landen Murphy, 518; Kevin Watrud, 513; Owen Mietzel, 508; Jack Petrie, 505; Sierra Mietzel, 542.

Storm Challenge (Kegel Chromium): Carter Krachey, 747 (280-209-258); Daniel Wendt, 642; Jeffrey Wolfe, 642; Kris Micheau, 545; Gavyn Lynch, 540; Alex Opitz, 538; Owen Hamen, 525; Joe Myhre, 520; Tayler Baker, 651 (234-202-215); Ava Rodefeld, 547; Lauren Waddell, 542.

