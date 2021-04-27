The Sun Prairie boys soccer team continues to find ways to win, and over the weekend produced two more impressive and nail-biting victories to remain unbeaten this alternate season.
Sun Prairie 2 Neenah 1
Sun Prairie was pushed but in the end maintained without a loss this season after holding off Neenah on the road Thursday.
A pair of first period Riley Stevens goals, the second being the game-winner, kept the Cardinals’ loss column unblemished.
After falling behind the Rockets 1-nil just 7 minutes, 45 seconds into the match, marking the first time Sun Prairie had trailed all season.
A few minutes later a scoring opportunity was created from a corner taken by Johnathan Trilling. The corner kick was cleared out of the penalty area by a Neenah defender with a good header, but senior outside defender Jackson Karls picked up the cleared ball and fed Trilling on the right side where he was retreating after taking a corner kick, assisted Stevens who found the net at the 11:09 mark.
“Johnathan one-timed the low cross pass perfectly to Riley Stevens on the far-left corner of the goal, and Riley drilled a one-touched pass into the back of the net for an equalizer,” said Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim.
Stevens then gave the Cardinals a 2-1 advantage when he scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season. Logan Parrish was credited with the assist on what proved to be the game-winning goal as neither team scored in the second half.
“Johnathan sent a high floater into the Neenah goalie box area where Logan Parrish fended off Neenah goalie to head the ball back to Riley, and Riley made a well-placed soft touch pass into the high left corner of the net,” Kim explained.
The rest of the first half was played out even keeping the score at 2-1.
Sun Prairie played the game without senior attacker Garrett Franks who suffered an ankle injury during last Tuesday’s match against Janesville Parker.
“We definitely missed Garrett on offense,” said Kim. “Although we had a sluggish first half, the team played well in the second half creating many scoring opportunities. Again, our central defense was solid led by captains Keegan Duffy and Nathan Parrish. Also, tri-midfielders Johnathan, Logan and Riley played very well and controlled the middle of the field; a couple of back-up players, Nate Rice and Tyler Hodges, also made huge contributions.”
Senior keeper Tanner Scherer stopped the lone shot that came his way.
Sun Prairie 2 Stoughton 0
J.P. Anhalt scored a goal and added an assist and Tanner Scherer earned yet another shutout in goal as Sun Prairie blanked Stoughton at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium Saturday.
“We dominated the game from the start, possessing and controlling the ball majority of the time,” said Kim. “Stoughton expected us to dominate the possession game, hence, decided to play packed-in defense; it was very effective as we had a hard time finding a hole in their crowded defensive zone.”
The Cardinals finally broke through as Anhalt scored on a penalty kick at 30:36.
“J.P. Anhalt penetrated deep in the penalty area for a great scoring opportunity. The defender denied J.P. of scoring, but committed a foul for a PK, and he calmly made the kick to the upper right corner,” said Kim.
Anhalt struck again in the second half, this time feeding senior midfielder Lucas Holmen to beat Vikings keeper Steven Benoy.
“Lucas could only play minimal minutes due to a hamstring injury. But Lucas made the best out of those minutes … Lucas made a nice run to the far post, and J.P. Anhalt rewarded him by making a picture-perfect long cross right at his feet right in front of the goal. Lucas did not make a mistake, he drilled it in the back of the net for his first goal of the season to give us the insurance goal.”
The Cardinals (9-0-1) finished with 15 shots on goal, forcing Steven to make 13 saves.
Scherer made a save on Stoughton’s only shot on goal.
Up Next
All that stands between Sun Prairie and an unbeaten season is McFarland. The Cardinals host the Spartan, who are also unbeaten at 8-0-0, Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
SUN PRAIRIE 2, NEENAH 1
Sun Prairie 2 0 — 2
Neenah 1 0 — 1
First half: N: Quinonez (un), 7:45; SP: Stevens (Trilling), 11:09; Stevens (L. Parrish), 18:00
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: SP (Scherer) 1; N (Fink) 4.
SUN PRAIRIE 2, STOUGHTON 0
Stoughton 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 1 1 — 2
First half: SP: Anhalt (pk), 30:36.
Second half: SP: Holmen (Anhalt), 45:26.
Saves: St: (Benoy) 13; SP (Scherer) 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.