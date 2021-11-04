Sun Prairie volleyball had a bit of a rocky 2021 season. After making it to the state finals in 2019 and semistate in the alternate spring season of 2020-2021, the Cardinals were under new leadership in co-head coaches Bryttany Dove and Alivia Holman. Sun Prairie turned in an overall record of 12-23 and a 5-4 record in the Big Eight conference, finishing in 5th.
There would be no deep playoff run this season as the Cardinals earned a No. 10 seed and lost in the first round to No. 7 seed Onalaska. Still, despite not being one of the state’s powers as was the case in recent years, the Big Eight conference still recognized some of Sun Prairie’s biggest contributors this season in its All-Conference voting. Let’s see what Cardinals made the cut.
FIRST TEAM
Sienna Roling, senior, outside hitter
Roling, a Lee University commit, was a vital part of the Sun Prairie attack this season. Dove and Holman moved her all around the court, trying to get her as involved as possible. She delivered. Roling led the Cardinals in kills by a mile with 233. Still, she was much more than just a front row hitter. She also led the way in aces and serves received with 45 and 448, respectively. She was also second in digs with 266 and turned in 22 blocks.
SECOND TEAM
Tyra Anderson, senior, rightside
Anderson was one of the most reliable players on the court for the Cardinals this season. No matter what combination of players Dove and Holman were experimenting with, Anderson always had to be in the plans. She was third on the team in kills with 112 and also contributed 28 aces and 32 blocks.
HONORABLE MENTION
Avree Antony, junior, middle hitter
Antony is also a star on the basketball court, but her insane leaping abilities proved to be a huge plus for the Sun Prairie volleyball team this season. The offense would oftentimes flow through her as she contributed 60 kills. In addition, she was second on the team in blocks with 34.
Lily Schellpfeffer, senior, setter
Schellpfeffer was the glue that made Sun Prairie’s offense work. Her influence didn’t go unrecognized. She led the team in assists with 458. Additionally, she contributed 168 digs and 41 aces. She even got involved in point scoring fairly often, recording 40 kills and 21 blocks.
Kendall Weisensel, senior, outside hitter
Weisensel was the perfect additional option to Roling. When opposing defenses would focus too much on Roling, Weisensel would shine bright. She finished second on the team in kills with 128. Weisensel also made a huge difference in the serve/receive game. She fired off 37 aces, third most on the team, and was also third in serves received with 286. Sticking with the trend, she also finished third on the team in digs with 211.