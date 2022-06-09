The WIAA state tournament is nothing new for the 2022 edition of the Sun Prairie softball team. The seniors have been to the big show three times, and most of the roster has at least made it once. That would explain why the No. 2 seed Cardinals looked relaxed, focused, and comfortable as they took the field at the University of Wisconsin's Goodman Diamond against No. 7 seed Milton on Thursday, June 9.
"I almost thought they were too relaxed," Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson said. "The biggest thing is that they still played hard. No lead is ever enough here. They did a great job."
This calm demeanor was best displayed by sophomore starting pitcher Tayler Baker. Baker, who had been battling some arm issues recently, tore through the Red Hawks' batting lineup. She allowed just two hits and struck out 13 batters as the Cardinals earned a 5-0 win and a spot in the semifinals.
Baker's firm hold on the game was evident from the top of the first inning. Milton got to bat first, but found no success as Baker struck out two batters and forced a groundout from the third to bring the Cardinals up to the plate.
Sun Prairie wasted no time getting rolling offensively, either. Senior left fielder Chloe Knoernschild led off by beating out a chopper to third base, followed by an error on a bunt from senior second baseman Kennedy Schaefer. Freshman shortstop Luci Moreno then beat out a dribbler to shortstop to load the bases with no outs.
With her back against the wall, Milton starting pitcher Gwen Baker came up clutch for her squad. She recovered from the initial rough start and struck out Sun Prairie's next three batters. The Cardinals left three runners stranded, but the tone had been set that they would come out swinging.
Milton managed to snag its first hit of the day off of Baker in the top of the second, but she struck out two more batters to prevent the runner from even advancing from first base. An impressive leaping grab from first baseman Sophia Royle helped punch the Red Hawks out and end the inning.
Momentum hung in the balance as Sun Prairie returned to the plate. The Cardinals were disappointed at the lack of runs from the first inning, but sophomore third baseman Grace Kramschuster would soon put all worries to rest. She smoked a grounder to right field which got past the fielder. Kramschuster turned on the jets, touching all the bags on her way to an inside-the-park homerun to break the game wide open and give Sun Prairie a 1-0 lead.
"She's fast and smart," Olson said of Kramschuster. "She was looking to get that run by the time she hit second base. She knew she was coming through. It was a huge game-changer and momentum-builder for us."
Junior center fielder Isabel Royle kept the momentum rolling. She followed the score with a booming triple into left field. Junior right fielder Carly Gross reached first on an error and Knoernschild beat out a grounder to the pitcher to load the bases once again.
Moreno grounded to the pitcher, which she threw home to force Royle out and prevent a run. With two outs, Baker threw herself an assist. She hammered a grounder to the second baseman which was mishandled. Olson circled her arm frantically on the third base line as both Gross and Knoernschild raced home to make it a 3-0 Sun Prairie advantage.
A dropped pop up from Sophia Royle moved Moreno to third base, which was all the opportunity she needed. A wild pitch from Milton bought Moreno time to scoot home and make it a 4-0 lead for the Cardinals as the game moved to the third inning.
After another three up, three down inning from Baker in the top of the third, Kramschuster nearly found herself crossing home once again in the bottom of the same inning. She singled and worked her way to third with two steals. She would end the inning stranded there, but it was evident Sun Prairie's offense was still buzzing.
Two more strikeouts from Baker in the top of the fourth brought the Cardinals' bats back quickly in the bottom half. Schaefer led off with a single up the gut. She worked her way to second base and set herself up for Sophia Royle to make a play. Royle answered with a well-hit single to left field, buying Schaefer time to round third and make it a 5-0 lead for Sun Prairie.
Baker had a comfortable lead and was able to focus on her craft on the mound without much worry of a comeback. She shredded. She tallied two strikeouts in the top of the fifth, one in the sixth, and got all three outs in the seventh via strikeout to reach her final total of 13 and ice the game. It was a dominant display and the perfect way for Sun Prairie to start their state weekend.
Next up, Sun Prairie earned the late game for the Division 1 action on Friday, June 10. The Cardinals will face the winner of No. 3 seed Oak Creek and No. 6 seed Hamilton at approximately 9 pm.