JAMEL STONE
Sports I’ve played: Football and Track
Favorite sport moment: when we beat fond du Lac in round 2nd of playoffs because we lost to them in the 3rd round last year.
- Going to state for track and seeing a crazy amount of people there.
Favorite school subjects: English, Gym, and a lll the food classes.
Where I will be going to school: Bemidji State University to play football. (undecided major)
Favorite song: Lil baby: Crush a lot
Favorite place to eat: Mod Pizza
I like competing against: Everyone
Motto/saying: Closed mouth don’t get fed
