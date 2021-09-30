Friday, Oct. 1, the undefeated Sun Prairie Cardinals football team will welcome in the 1-5 Madison East Purgolders for Homecoming and the final regular season game at Bank of Sun Prairie stadium. There's a chance of rain again, and that doesn't bode well for the Cardinals.
In some truly miserable conditions last week against River Falls, Sun Prairie struggled. The passing game never got rolling as junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski passed for just 18 yards. Thankfully, the two-headed running back duo of Cortez LeGrant and Kolton Walters picked up the slack, combining for 350 yards and three touchdowns to push the Cardinals to a 21-6 win.
River Falls was an unexpected opponent as Sun Prairie had just a few days to prepare for the Wildcats after Madison West was forced to cancel due to health and safety precautions. This week, the Cardinals have been fully focused on the Purgolders.
As they're both Big 8 teams, there are plenty of shared opponents between the two schools. If prior performance provides any preview, the Purgolders are in a precarious place.
Sun Prairie has absolutely mopped the floor with teams that have beaten Madison East handily. Beloit Memorial blanked Madison East 21-0 last week. Sun Prairie beat the Purple Knights 55-8 in Week 4. Madison Memorial beat the Purgolders 35-6. The Cardinals whooped up on the Spartans, 50-7. Madison East's sole win this season was a 24-22 victory over Madison West.
With a solid chance of rain again, there's no reason to think the Cardinals won't keep it primarily on the ground again this week. With the defense playing the way it is, offense may not matter too much.
The Cardinals are allowing just 11 points per game this season. Take last week, for instance. River Falls' sole touchdown came in the first quarter after an interception gifted the Wildcats' offense the ball deep in Sun Prairie territory. From that point on, moving the ball was impossible as the star-studded defense from Sun Prairie never relented.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CDT at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.