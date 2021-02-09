OCONOMOWOC
A balanced scoring attack propelled Sun Prairie to a 63-57 non-conference boys basketball victory over host Oconomowoc Saturday afternoon.
Junior forward Ben Olson scored a team-high 23 points, while seniors Drew Houtakker and Connor Carpenter added 15 and 12 markers, respectively, as the Cardinals won for the second time in five games.
Sun Prairie made 18-of-24 free throws.
Jake Fisher poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the Racoons (9-11).
WIAA Playoffs
Sun Prairie received a No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Oregon in a WIAA Division 3 regional game on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The game will be played in Baraboo at 7 p.m. The regional semifinals are Feb. 19 while the regional finals are Feb. 20.
WIAA sectionals will be held Feb. 25 and 27, with the 2021 WIAA Division 1 State Boys Basketball Tournament taking place March 5-6 at either the La Crosse Center or Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
Up Next
The Cardinals play three games to close out the regular season: at Milwaukee Academy of Science Wednesday, at Burlington Thursday and at Hudson Saturday.
SUN PRAIRIE 63
OCONOMOWOC 57
Sun Prairie 31 32 — 63
Oconomowoc 19 38 — 57
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Hansen 1 1-2 3, B. Olson 9 5-5 23, Carpenter 4 4-5 12, Houtakker 5 4-4 15, Ostrenga 3 1-1 7, Knade 0 3-6 3. Totals — 22 18-24 63.
Oconomowoc — Collura 2 2-3 7, Galbway 4 0-0 9, Fisher 8 5-5 24, Tower 4 3-3 12, Ninmann 2 0-0 5. Totals — 20 4-9 57.
3-point goals — SP 1 (Houtakker 1); O 8 (Fisher 3, Collura 2, Galbway 1, Tower 1, Ninmann 1). Total fouls — SP 15; O 20.)
