Two esteemed writers from our Adams Publishing Group family and long-time sports writers at the Janesville Gazette made their point and counterpoint on the WIAA’s recent decision to move Big Eight Conference fall sports to the spring. Tom Miller and Jon Barry combined have been covering the league for over a half century.
Most public schools are done the first or second week of June, depending on how many snow days may have been needed to survive Old Man Winter. If the spring sports season ends in late June or early July, that’s only two or three weeks, at most, between the end of the school year and the end of the spring sports season.
Nothing beats competing at state in track and field, or a Parker vs. Craig tournament baseball game at Riverside Park that would make the majority of devoted athletes choose work or something else over the adrenaline that comes with being on the playing field with your teammates. Besides, kids could certainly work during the day after school is out for two or three weeks and then show up for practice or games between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The other variable that comes with moving sports seasons around is the large influx of athletes that play on a club or traveling teams in the offseason.
Unfortunately, the decision on whether to play with your high school team or your club or traveling team is going to be a difficult one. It’s a tough call, and I know for a fact that some coaches will not let their players compete for a club team during the high school season. Mom and dad are going to have to sit down with their child and choose what they feel is the best option.
But when it comes to moving fall sports to the spring, and spring to the summer, I feel there’s only one option.
I’d rather watch Craig play Parker in football in April then not watch them play at all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.