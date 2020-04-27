Packers move up in draft to take Utah State QB Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers hope they have found a potential successor to Aaron Rodgers.
And they were willing to trade up in the first round and bypass more immediate needs to land him.
Green Bay continued its recent penchant for draft-day trades and moved up four spots to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. The Miami Dolphins also got a fourth-round pick in the trade.
“We think a lot of him,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “We think down the road, he certainly has all the ability to be a difference maker at that position, but these things take time, especially at that position.”
The move fortifies Green Bay’s quarterback depth and provides an heir apparent for Rodgers, a 36-year-old, two-time MVP. Green Bay’s current backup to Rodgers is 25-year-old Tim Boyle, a 2018 undrafted free agent who played at Connecticut and Eastern Kentucky.
But it doesn’t provide immediate help for a team that wants to take the next step after going 13-3 in the regular season last year before losing in the NFC championship game. The Packers have clear needs at wide receiver and inside linebacker that now will need to be addressed later in the draft.
Gutekunst said the Packers didn’t necessarily set out to take a quarterback this early but decided to strike when they had a chance to get Love. Gutekunst conceded it could be a while before Love is ready to contribute.
“We’ve got the best quarterback in the National Football League, and we’re going to have him for a while competing for championships,” Gutekunst said. “I can understand the fan base and people thinking kind of, ‘Why would you do this at this time,’ but I think the value of our board and the way it’s at, I think it was best for the Green Bay Packers. We’re really excited to get Jordan here and get him in our system.”
Love has earned raves for his arm strength and 6-foot-4 frame, though he had inconsistent production in college.
After delivering 32 touchdown passes and only six interceptions in 2018 while leading Utah State to an 11-2 season, Love threw for 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season as the Aggies finished 7-6 under a new coaching staff.
“I was just trying to force balls and trying to do too much,” Love said.
The Packers can only hope this move works out nearly as well as the last time they used a first-round pick on a quarterback who wasn’t likely to have a featured role for a few years.
Green Bay took Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in 2005 after the former California star’s stock took a draft-day plunge. Rodgers waited behind Hall of Famer Brett Favre for three years before taking over as the starter and embarking on a career that should eventually land him in Canton as well.
“I haven’t connected with Aaron yet,’’ Gutekunst said late Thursday. “He’s obviously been through this. He’s a pro. I think certainly this is something that’s a long-term decision.”
Love said he looked forward to the opportunity to start his career behind Rodgers.
“I’ll be able to learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers,” Love said. “He’s one of the greats of the game, knows what he’s doing, knows a lot, has a lot of knowledge. I’ll be able to sit behind him, pick his brain and just grow as a player and develop my game and just learn as much as I can from him.”
This marks the first time the Packers have used a first-round pick on an offensive player since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod at No. 32 overall in 2011. It’s the third straight year that Gutekunst has made at least one trade on the first day of the draft.
Mike Zimmer, coach of NFC North rival Minnesota, was asked about the Packers taking Love.
“I think Rodgers should retire,” he joked. “I don’t know what was going on in their minds. We just worry about us. We’re trying to get guys to beat ‘em.”
DAY 2
Packers stay on offense, add RB, TE
The Packers have stayed on offense through the first two days of the NFL draft, a major change from their usual strategy.
One day after trading up four spots in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick, the Packers added Boston College running back A.J. Dillon in the second round and Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara in the third round Friday night.
Before this season, the Packers hadn’t used a first-round pick on offense since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod at No. 32 overall in 2011. The Packers went with defense with their first two picks last year, their first three draft choices in 2018 and their first four selections in 2017.
“It was just naturally a very strong offensive draft this year,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “Certainly where our team sits right now, I thought that was probably where we’d like to make some investments, into the offense. We certainly did a lot on defense over the past couple of years.”
Dillon, the No. 62 overall pick, rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns in his three-year college career. He ran for 1,685 yards and 14 scores last season.
Although he was one of the busiest running backs in college football with 845 carries in his three years at Boston College, Dillon emphasized he’s “good to go” and “healthy as can be” even after such heavy usage.
“I had a lot of carries, but that just goes to show I can handle the workload, I can be the workhorse,” Dillon said. “Everyone can know the ball’s coming to me, and I can still grind out yards.’’
The Packers clearly drafted with an eye on the future when they moved up to take Love, a talented but unpolished quarterback who figures to spend at least the next couple of seasons behind Aaron Rodgers on the depth chart.
Gutekunst said he has spoken with Rodgers since drafting Love. Gutekunst declined to discuss the specifics of the conversation but called Rodgers a “true pro” and said he didn’t expect the decision to draft a quarterback in the first round to cause a problem with the two-time MVP.
The selection of Dillon also doesn’t necessarily seem to fill an immediate need. Green Bay already has Aaron Jones, who rushed for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Jamaal Williams is a capable complementary back.
But running back could be a major concern a year from now, as both Jones and Williams are potential free agents in 2021. At least for now, the Packers believes all three backs should work well together.
“That’s a three-headed beast that can come in and take this running game to the next level,” Packers college scout Mike Owen said. “You’ve got a nice mixture of running styles. Aaron Jones is more like lightning and you’ve got the thunder with A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams.”
Owen noted that Dillon’s physical running style at 6 feet and 247 pounds will enable him to wear defenses down particularly when the weather gets colder. Dillon noted that he’s accustomed to playing in cold weather after playing high school and college football in the state of Massachusetts.
Dillon had only 21 career catches at Boston College, though he said that was mainly because he played in a run-oriented offense.
“I’d say I’m for sure an all-purpose back, somebody who can do everything — run the ball, catch and obviously protect the quarterback,” Dillon said.
The 6-foot-2 Deguara, picked 94th overall, caught 12 touchdown passes over the last two seasons. He had 39 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.
This marks the second straight year the Packers have used a third-round pick on a tight end after taking Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger at that spot last year. Gutekunst said Deguara also has the ability to play other roles such as H-back and fullback.
“Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m willing to do,” Deguara said. “I showed in college, I’m able to do a lot of different things. I’m just excited to got to work.”
