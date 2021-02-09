WIAA

The Sun Prairie boys hockey team was forced to forfeit its WIAA Division 1 sectional hockey game due to COVID-19 related reasons.

After defeating No. 8 Baraboo/Portage 3-1 on Tuesday, the No. 9 seeded Cardinals were supposed to play No. 1 Madison Edgewood on Thursday, but the game was moved to Friday due to inclement weather.

Sun Prairie finished with a 1-4-1 record during the abbreviated 2020-21 season.

Edgewood advances to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal against No. 5 Waunakee, an 8-6 winner over No. 4 Onalaska Co-op.

