STEVENS POINT
The Conference Realignment Task Force reviewed 17 football-only requests in the first meeting of the membership’s 2022-23 realignment review process Tuesday.
Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West are among the 13 schools requesting relief from their current affiliation in 11-player football. Also among the 10 plans are Ashland, Hayward, Horicon/Hustisford, Marinette, Oshkosh North, Oshkosh West, Pardeeville, River Falls, West Allis Central, West Allis Hale and West Salem.
Sun Prairie was supposed to play its first of three seasons in the newly-aligned Big Eight Conference with Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton and Verona this past fall. However, the Big Eight elected to play an alternate fall season in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sun Prairie Plan Modification would put both Sun Prairie schools in the Badger Conference-Large with Beaver Dam, Milton, Oregon, Watertown and Waunakee. (see graphic)
The Task Force modified each of the plans that were advanced to the Task Force meeting to be held on Jan. 6, 2021, by applying the information provided in the proposals submitted by the member schools requesting realignment. The 11-player requests modified and advanced for further review and reaction from member schools impacted by the request include a combination of those submitted by Horicon/Hustisford and Pardeeville, River Falls and West Salem, and Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.
The extensive football conference realignment plans are outlined with links to the detailed proposed conference affiliations on the “Requests and Proposals” option on the WIAA’s Conference Realignment web page.
The WIAA Realignment Task Force has advanced these modified solutions for further review at the Jan. 6, 2021, meeting:
• 8-Player/Modified Solutions from 8-Player
• 11-Player Impacted Conferences of De Soto Plan/Modified Solutions from 8-Player Movement
• Horicon/Hustisford and Pardeeville Plan Modifications
• Sun Prairie Plan Modifications
• West Salem and River Falls Plan Modifications
If plans advance from the January meeting, the Board of Control will review and make a final determination on each of the proposals at its March 5, 2021, meeting.
The Task Force voted not to advance the requests of plans submitted by Ashland, Hayward, Marinette, Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West, and West Allis Central and West Allis Hale.
Schools submitting requests that were not advanced may appeal the decision at the Task Force meeting on Jan. 6. Appeals, if successful, will be communicated with the membership and re-evaluated by the Task Force. If the revised solutions are approved on appeal, they will be submitted to the Board of Control for consideration with any modifications and solutions communicated to the membership. If the appeal is not approved by the Task Force schools can make a final appeal to the Board of Control at its meeting on Jan. 27, 2021.
In review and consideration of each of the realignment requests, the Task Force identified various rationale for advancing or not advancing requests. Those factors included providing all members with a conference affiliation, maintaining a reasonable number of teams within geographic and enrollment considerations, participation numbers and levels of programming, and flexibility with potential shifts caused by the forming of co-ops and programs transitioning from 11-player to 8-player status.
The purpose of the conference realignment process is to apply a formalized method for member schools to request relief from conference affiliations. A committee of member school administrators evaluates all realignment requests and presents them to the Board, which retains the authority to make final determinations of all conference alignment decisions.
The revised conference realignment process provides structure, enhanced communication and transparency to the realignment process. All levels of school administration at each member school are informed of the committee’s deliberations and decisions.
