WEEK 3
Thursday’s Game
Miami vs. Jacksonville
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta over Chicago
Buffalo over LA Rams
Washington over Cleveland
Minnesota over Tennessee
New England over Las Vegas
San Francisco over NY Giants
Philadelphia over Cincinnati
Pittsburgh over Houston
Indianapolis over NY Jets
San Diego over Carolina
Tampa Bay over Denver
Arizona over Detroit
Seattle over Dallas
Green Bay over New Orleans
Monday’s Game
Baltimore over Kansas City
WEEK 2 RESULTS: 14-2
TO DATE: 26-6
