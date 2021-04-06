Paced by a 24-kill performance by Payton Addink the Sun Prairie volleyball team earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Middleton on April 1.
The senior outside hitter and University of Minnesota-Duluth commit not only recorded a season-high total in kills but also led the Cardinals (6-2) with four service aces in a 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-12 win over their fellow Big Eight Conference namesake.
It was the second win of the season over Middleton for Sun Prairie, who earned a 3-1 win on St. Patrick’s Day.
Also having a big night was junior setter Lily Schellpfeffer who handed out a match-high 46 assists. Senior outside hitter Maggie Allaman had a team-high two blocks.
WIAA Playoffs
Sun Prairie will host Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 regional. The Cardinals will play a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Games will be played at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the sectional round April 15 in either Beaver Dam or Kettle Moraine.
The WIAA Division 1 State Girls Alternate Fall Volleyball championship game will be held April 17 at Kaukauna High School at 7 p.m.
