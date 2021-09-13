The Sun Prairie girls tennis team traveled to East Troy High School Saturday, Sept. 11 to take on the Trojans. It was a tough outing for the Cardinals as they were swept, 7-0.
All of Sun Prairie struggled, even the dynamic No. 1 doubles duo of Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein. The two lost 6-1, 6-3 to East Troy’s duo of Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf.
Things weren’t any easier for Sun Prairie’s Grace Kramschuster in No. 1 singles. East Troy’s Lauren Lindow won 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 singles, Sun Prairie’s Katie Thomoson managed to steal a set, but that was it as Mary Schrieber won 6-0, 6-1.
Back in No. 2 doubles, troubles continued for the Cardinals. Sun Prairie’s team of Shiloh WHite and Nicole Everson put up a solid fight against Sarah Scanlan and Olivia Fitch of East Troy, but ultimately fell short 6-2, 6-1.
The exact same score happened in the No. 3 doubles match, with the same team on the winning end. Sun Prairie’s Lexa Bryant and Leah Schroeder were defeated by Meg Greenlees and Anna Cherek 6-2, 6-1.
Alexis Schemanek took too long to get rolling in her No. 3 singles match against Ariana Islami, losing 6-0, 6-2. Mairin Leary put up arguably the best fight of the day in No. 4 singles, losing 6-1, 6-4 to Lucy Schrieber of East Troy.
Next up, the girls have some road matches to attend. It starts Monday, Sept. 13 with a trip Madison East, followed by a voyage to Janesville Parker a day later. The week will wrap up with an invitational at Madison West High School on Friday. Sept. 17.