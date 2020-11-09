Stan Wagner, considered one of if not the greatest pitchers in Sun Prairie history, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3. He was 81.
A modest man, “Stosh” was a legendary baseball player in the area. After turning down an invitation to pitch for the Milwaukee Braves out of high school, he went on to dominate with several regional teams; he pitched many years for the Sun Prairie Home Talent League team, helping them win eight HTL championships in a 10-year span.
Wagner also was a pitcher at the University of Wisconsin during the 1960. Among his more memorable performances was winning both ends of a doubleheader the University of Michigan, denying them of a Big 10 Championship.
He was inducted into the Madison Mallards Wall of Fame in 2006.
Wagner was also involved in the building of the Sun Prairie Racquetball Club and the real estate business in Sun Prairie for most of his adult life.
A complete story about the life of Stan Wagner will appear in the Friday edition of The Star.
