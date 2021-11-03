Saturday, Oct. 30, the Sun Prairie girls swimming team participated in the Big Eight conference meet at Middleton High School. With sectionals looming, the Cardinals used the opportunity as one last chance to get chemistry and times down to perform as well as possible in the postseason.
For the day, Sun Prairie turned in a team score of 238, earning 5th place. Middleton was the overwhelming winner on the day with 628 team points, well outpacing 2nd place Madison West with 573. Madison Memorial closed out the top three with 377 points.
Sun Prairie’s shining star on the day was junior Ellie Reeder. She was the 17 seed in the 100 breaststroke, but that didn’t discourage her. She swam her way through two separate heats of competitors and made it to the championship heat. There, she posted a blazing time of 1:08.70 to win the event outright.
While Reeder’s performance was outstanding, it came late in the competition. Prior to her win, Sun Prairie struggled to find ways onto the podium. The Cardinals’ highest finish of the first three swims was a 6th place in the 200 medley relay. There, senior Abby Krejcha, Reeder, freshman Lydia Zenobi, and junior Lily Breyer posted a time of 1:52.45, just barely behind Madison West’s squad in 5th.
Senior Paige Rundahl gave the Cardinals some juice in the team standings with a nice performance in the 50 free. She posted a time of 25.02 to claim 4th place. Madison Memorial freshman Jillian Holler won the event with a time of 24.63, followed closely by Middleton senior Ryanne Woodall in 2nd with a time of 24.78.
The Cardinals returned to the doldrums in events like the 100 fly, 100 free, and 500 free as their highest finish in any of these swims was 8th.
As expected, though, Sun Prairie really put it together for the 200 free relay. The dynamic squad of Rundahl, junior Brielle Laube, senior Brooke Laube, and sophomore Maeve Sullivan claimed 3rd place with a time of 1:39.83. Middleton’s team won the event with a time of 1:38.60 followed by Madison West with its time of 1:39.57, barely edging out Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie’s relay success continued in the 400 free relay. For this swim, the Cardinals rolled with a lineup of Sullivan, the Laube sisters, and Rundahl to anchor. Same girls as the 200 free relay, just a different order. It wasn’t a podium finish like the 200 free relay, but the Cardinals still earned a respectable 5th place with a time of 3:41.14. Madison West won the swim with a time of 3:36.30. Two separate Middleton teams claimed 2nd and 3rd, showing just how deep this year’s Middleton team is.
Big Eight Conference meet final scores are as follows:
1. Middleton, 628
2. Madison West, 572
3. Madison Memorial, 377
4. Verona/Mount Horeb, 323
5. Sun Prairie, 238
6. Janesville Craig, 110
7. Beloit Memorial, 32
8. Janesville Parker, 22
9. La Follette, 15
10. Madison East, 4
With the conclusion of the event, the postseason officially began. Sun Prairie will travel to Milton High School on Saturday, November 6 to participate in sectionals. The Cardinals will aim to continue their momentum in relay races and advance.