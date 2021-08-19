The Sun Prairie Red Birds of the Home Talent Baseball League saw their season end at the hands of the Montello Granite Jaxx, 4-2, in the semifinals of the Eastern Section Playoffs. Sun Prairie finished the season with an overall record of 6-5, 5-4 in the regular season. The Red Birds reached the semifinals by defeating Portage 10-9 in the quarterfinals.
This wasn’t the first meeting between Sun Prairie and Montello. Back in late May, these two teams met for the first and only time in the regular season. Sun Prairie emerged victorious, riding lively bats to a 5-2 victory and kickstarting what would become a 4-game winning streak. While it was a solid regular season for the Red Birds, it was an even better one for Montello. The season-opening loss to Sun Prairie would be one of just three in the regular season. The Granite Jaxx rattled off four straight wins entering the playoffs, then blew out Rio, 16-2, in the quarterfinals.
The wave of momentum for the Granite Jaxx meant one thing for certain, the early season victory for Sun Prairie meant nothing on Sunday, Aug. 15 in the semifinals.
Sun Prairie opted to start Noah Wendler at pitcher while Montello chose Luke Morgan.
Sun Prairie struck first when, with two outs, Aaron Schmidt fired a single into the outfield to score Randy Molina. With the bases loaded and an opportunity to build more, Ty Hamilton struck out looking, ending a promising yet disappointing inning.
Montello wasted no time getting to work, either. Leadoff batter Carter Daniel was hit by a pitch and eventually brought around by a double from the cleanup batter Noah Polcyn. This run came with two outs, as did the three the Granite Jaxx would score in the second inning. First, Bennett Bartol reached on a fielder’s choice to get the second out. He was soon brought around by Curtis Morgan with a clutch double. Morgan himself, along with Daniel, were both brought around a batter later when Cody Ryan smashed a single into right field. The inning ended a batter later, but the damage had been done. Sun Prairie trailed 4-1 with the game barely underway.
Some great pitching from Morgan kept Sun Prairie at bay until the fourth inning. Justin Krebs reached base with a single. When the next two batters were retired relatively quickly, it seemed Sun Prairie would strand yet another baserunner. But, the pitcher decided to help himself out. Wendler mashed a single into the outfield, scoring Krebs and closing the gap to a 4-2 margin. The story’s been spoiled by the final score at the top, but the pitching from Montello deserves its kudos.
Morgan would last 8 innings for the Granite Jaxx that day. The Red Birds hardly sniffed a comeback attempt after the fourth inning. He allowed just two hits and a walk over the next four innings, getting in and out of innings with efficiency. When Morgan’s arm was done, Daniels trotted in from center field to close the game out in the top of the ninth. While a single and a walk put fear in the hearts of Montello players and fans alike, Daniels settled in to record two looking strikeouts, including the final one against Molina to finish the game and squash the comeback attempt.
With the victory, Montello advances to the Eastern Section final to take on the top-seeded Monona Braves. Monona lost just two regular season games en route to the highest seed in the playoffs. One of those came at the hands of Montello, a 6-5 loss back in June. As we learned on Sunday, regular season victories don’t always translate. Monona has been on a tear, winning five of its last six games including a 19-3 blowout of Columbus in the Eastern Section quarterfinals. The Braves squeaked past Cottage Grove, 4-3, to set up the rematch with Montello.
The Eastern Section final will take place at Murphy-Anthony Field at Ahuska Park at 1 p.m. CDT.