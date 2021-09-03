Sun Prairie started the week ranked No.7 in Division 1 thanks to a great start to the season including a 0-0 draw with Waunakee and a 5-0 victory over Monona Grove. The Cardinals welcomed another challenger Thursday, Sept. 2 in Sauk Prairie, the No. 5 team in Division 2. The Cardinals kept up their breakneck pace, however, another 5-0 victory to boost them to 2-0-1 on the season.
Senior forward Gabe Voung jumped on the Eagles early, netting his first goal of the game just two minutes in, assisted by junior Riley Stevens. Gabe's brother, Nathan, got in on the action nine minutes later, netting a goal on the assist from senior Andrew Nolan to give his Cardinals a 2-0 lead early.
Gabe got loose again soon after his brother scored, breaking away from Sauk Prairie's defense, fielded a beautiful pass from senior defender Nathan Parrish, and buried his second goal of the first half. Sun Prairie would ride this 3-0 lead into halftime as head coach Tok Kim chose to play the reserves for the rest of the half.
Sun Prairie had the pressure on for the entire game, dominating possession and pressing the Sauk Prairie defense constantly. This persistence paid off midway through the second half when a Sauk Prairie defender tripped Gabe Voung in the box. He placed his penalty kick in the upper right corner, securing the hat trick and giving Sun Prairie a 4-0 lead.
Five minutes after the penalty kick, Nolan fielded an assist from freshman Lucas Albright and buried it in the back of the net, putting the nail in the coffin for Sun Prairie's impressive win.
While the goal scorers get the praise, the defense was outstanding in this match. The Cardinals locked up, allowing just one shot for the entire game. No one has scored against Sun Prairie this season.
"The coaches and I were ecstatic with the team’s performance," Tok said. "Our players were very composed and made minimal mistakes. It was a quality win."
The Cardinals have another solid test coming Tuesday, Sept. 7. McFarland, the No. 6 team in Division 2, is coming to town. The Spartans are 2-0-1 this season with wins over Madison East and DeForest.