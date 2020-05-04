The NFL is planning to play a full season though it’s uncertain what that will look like.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy said last Thursday that since January the 2020 schedule was intended for release after the draft. It is planned for release by the end of next week, with the date for the kickoff game Thursday, Sept. 10, concluding with Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa.
But the league is planning several contingencies because of the coronavirus pandemic that could lead to everything from a delayed start to a late-winter Super Bowl.
“The schedule will come out as normal, but we’re doing reasonable and responsible planning as we always do, inside of game operations,” league executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press on Thursday. “Based off of what we are learning from the medical community and how people are handling this domestically and abroad, we are being deliberate with reasonable and responsible planning about what can work in our environment and what we can incorporate to protect the health and safety of all involved.”
Empty stadiums, neutral sites and no bye weeks are among several alternatives being discussed.
“We have to look at it in the current environment based off what we’re learning through the science and through the medical community,” said Vincent, who oversees football operations for the NFL.
If the season needs to be pushed back or the regular season has to be adjusted, the NFL players’ union would have to approve. The league and the players’ association reached a new labor agreement in March that carries through the 2030 season.
Vincent said the league would not take virus tests away from the public.
“We won’t,” he said. “General public safety is first and foremost.”
2020 Schedule
Release this Week
NFL is set to release its full schedule, including preseason games, at the end of this week without any major adjustments for the possible impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic, NFL league spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
“We plan to start on time,” McCarthy said. “If we have to make adjustments, we will be prepared to do so based on the latest guidance from our medical experts and public health officials and current and future government regulations.”
The NFL regular season opener will still be set for Sept. 10 while the Super Bowl will still be scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla. The league is expected to release its schedule by May 9.
Owners Meeting to
be done remotely
The NFL has switched its mid-May owners meeting to remote video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting was scheduled for Marina del Rey, California, on May 19-20. The league previously canceled its annual meeting in March in Florida, where owners would have voted on potential rules changes.
Those votes were expected to occur at the California meeting and likely will be conducted during the virtual meeting instead. Among the rules to be discussed is allowing pass interference to be part of the video review system. That rule was adopted for one year and has gotten poor reviews from coaches and players.
The league said in a statement that based on the latest information, it believes the shift to a virtual meeting is in “everyone’s best interests.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.