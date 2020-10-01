MADISON — Wisconsin tailback Garrett Groshek and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk got a small taste of what constitutes college football normality in 2020 during a couple of scaled-back, unpadded transition workouts, the precursor to the start of Badger practices next week.
As they inch towards their training camp, they both understand why the priority has to be health and safety — in the best interests of everyone on campus and in the community — making availability and participation a potential variable from day to day and week to week.
“There are going to be players who aren’t going to be able to practice, that’s just part of it now,” Loudermilk said of the new norm due to the coronavirus pandemic. “That really means everyone has got to be ready. A couple of guys could be out and you’re moving from third string to first string.
“Everyone has to have that mindset that anything can happen.”
In theory, Groshek was in full agreement with his fellow fifth-year senior.
“We usually have the mindset of making sure everybody is ready to play,” he said. “It’s not a whole lot different now. It just takes a little bit of adapting … It’s still just football. Once you get on the field, it’s more normal for us than not. That’s kind of the norm for us … being able to play football.”
The Badgers are scheduled to open the season on the weekend of Oct. 24 against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. Based on the Big Ten’s reinstatement plan, each program is slated to play eight regular season games plus one interdivisional matchup during Champions Week in December.
“I’m real confident as a team that we’ll be able to do that,” said Loudermilk, a veteran of 20 career starts on the D-line. “We’re staying as safe as we can be, so that we’ll be able to play every single one of those games. It’s each individual’s choice to be here right now.
“Everyone has to take it seriously knowing our actions the next couple of months can affect a lot of people. Everyone has to have that mindset, and that is staying as safe as possible.”
He was echoing his head coach, Paul Chryst.
“You’ve heard a lot about how players could opt out,” Chryst said. “And we kind of flipped it and we just talked about how you’ve got a chance to opt in. If you want to opt in, these are the things that you’re going to have to do. If you want to play, you have to stay healthy.”
Chryst has reminded his players that testing is not the panacea — “It’s really not a vaccine” — and COVID protocols must be strictly followed at all times. “You have to create your own bubble,” he said. “You have to know who you’re surrounding yourself with. That’s the ultimate test.”
Groshek was reluctant to speak for anyone else in the conference — “I can’t really talk to their commitment to this”— but he knows what the Badgers can control and “we’re definitely 100 percent committed. We have our fair share of leaders who are keeping the focus where it should be.”
Without bringing undue attention to himself outside the facility, Groshek falls into that category.
“Grosh is definitely a leader on this team and I feel that he has been for some time,” Loudermilk said. “He’s definitely a guy that a lot of other guys can look up to and see how to do things right just by watching him. I just hope I can also be that leadership figure; someone people can ask questions of.”
The one question that everyone was expecting to hear this offseason — “How are the Badgers going to replace Jonathan Taylor?” — hasn’t been asked with any frequency because of the pandemic, which forced the cancelation of spring practice and pushed back the 2020 season kickoff into October.
Obviously, there have been a few more pressing things on people’s minds.
“No, we haven’t gotten that JT question a lot and it has been a little different watching him on Sundays,” Groshek said of Taylor, a first round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts. Last Sunday, Taylor rushed for 101 yards and his first NFL touchdown in a victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
As far as filling the void left by Taylor’s departure, he said, “We’ve just been focusing on ourselves and the group that we have. JT has always said, ‘The standard is the standard.’ We just have to find different ways to make plays. And I plan on being a part of that.”
Besides Groshek, who had the fourth most catches (29) in ‘19, the Badgers are banking on Nakia Watson’s emergence in the running back rotation along with tailback Isaac Guerendo and fullbacks John Chenal and Mason Stokke. Watson is the leading returning rusher (74 carries for 331 yards).
“Nakia has learned a lot, he understands the playbook a lot better now,” Groshek said. “It’s exciting being able to see him get a little more playing time and hopefully a little bigger role. In my time being here the fewest amount of running backs that we’ve used in one season is four.
“Everybody has to be ready to contribute. That’s been the theme from year to year.”
Singling out Chenal and Stokke, he added, “They’ll definitely be a big part of the offense.”
Considering all the virus-related uncertainty gripping every college program, Groshek believes that the Badgers have an advantage over many Big Ten teams going into this abbreviated season with a tested, experienced quarterback in Jack Coan who has posted a 12-6 record as a starter.
“He’s the real deal and everyone realizes the talent and the level of professionalism and consistency that he brings in being able to lead the offense and the team,” Groshek said. “People like to talk about the other quarterbacks in the Big Ten.
“But everyone in our building knows that he’s the guy. Especially because Jack has had so much playing time and has been so productive, it can’t hurt you to have such an experienced QB. I don’t think people understand how smart of a football player and decision maker that he is.”
“As one of the older guys and leaders on the D-line, I’m excited to see what we can do. I know everyone is excited to show what we can do as a group. Right now, I’m just grateful to be able to play a senior season. I was kind of thinking that I wouldn’t have one there for a little bit.”
A year ago, Wisconsin was upset at Illinois; a storyline that will be played up prior to the opener. The underdog Illini rallied for a 24-23 win over the Badgers in Champaign.
“Honestly, at first, when I saw the schedule, I was just happy and excited we got a game,” Loudermilk said. We’ll prepare for it like any other and we’ll show who we are.”
