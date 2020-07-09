PRAIRIE LANES SUMMER JUNIOR BOWLING CHALLENGE LEAGUE
High Series
6/24/20 & 7/1/20
Challenge Pattern: Kegel Element-Chromium
PREPS
Levi Pollentier 368/334, Brody Erickson 327/265, Bryson Pollentier 233/220
Ariana Mobry 350/276, Jadyn Baker 316/267
JUNIORS
Gavyn Lynch 599/454, Ethan Stai 439/407, Dalton Kast 403/314, Cooper Rodefeld 394/341, Daniel Elliott 372/323, Alex Webb 368/295, Austin Blum 346, Colton Moen 344/322, Raymond Collette 339/279, Logan Kostelac 334/321, Bill Hunsicker 324/320,
Becca Elliott 335/316
MAJORS
Davis Lohr 720/576, Michael Powley 707/493, Tyler Haugen 703/596, Jensen Est 645/604, Carter Krachey 632/611, Carter Albrecht 588/498, Sam Chapman 554/549, Collin Krachey 543/513, Logan Rodefeld 519/516, Owen Hamen 518/512, JJ Wolfe 512/436, Ashton Albrecht 510/495, Austyn Lynch 496, Ian Dzekute 475/473, Alex Opitz 425/397, David Flores 415/305
Skye Farr 579, Amber Olson 574/486, Erica Lohr 574/565, Taylor Jensen 540/512, Brianna Thurston 534/528, Brooke Bandli 516/501
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.