The Sun Prairie boys hockey team is in the midst of a short break from Big Eight conference play. After a game against the La Follette/East Lakers originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 was postponed, it set the stage for the Cardinals to play three consecutive out of conference games. Sun Prairie scrapped out a 3-1 win over D.C. Everest and battled hard in a tough overtime loss to Wisconsin Rapids. Remaining on the non-conference slate is Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The non-conference stand started with a strong road performance at D.C. Everest on Friday, Jan. 14. The Evergreens looked to be a strong challenge for the Cardinals, entering with a 7-8-0 overall record.
Sun Prairie wasted no time getting to work. Just over two minutes into the game, the Cardinals were on the board. The goal came from the stick of junior forward Evan Luxford, assisted by senior forward Davis Hamilton at even strength.
The Evergreens wouldn't go down easily, however. Almost exactly a minute later, they found their equalizer. Shaeden Togelberg beat the Sun Prairie goalie, assisted by Thomas Passineau, to tie the game up at one goal each early in the contest. It would be the last goal Sun Prairie allowed.
The Cardinals' defense tightened up. A result of the increased defensive pressure was good looks at the goal on the other end of the ice. These opportunities came to a head with about 10 minutes left in the first period when junior forward Tyler Rauls netted a goal to give Sun Prairie a 2-1 lead. He was assisted by Luxford and junior defender Jackson Hunley.
Then came a bit of a scoring drought from both sides. For the remaining 10 minutes of the first period, the entirety of the second period, and most of the third period, there were no goals. Sun Prairie senior goalie Noah McCrary was electric, piling up saves to maintain the Cardinals' lead.
With a minute and a half remaining in the game, Luxford struck again. He netted his second goal of the game while the Cardinals were shorthanded to solidify a win for Sun Prairie.
The Cardinals hoped to carry the momentum from this win into another non-conference road game, this time at Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 15. The Red Raiders entered with an 11-4 record, and they showed the reason they had such a solid mark early in the game.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Cardinals that day. After about ten minutes of both teams feeling each other out, Wisconsin Rapids struck first as Carsen Gause took advantage of the power play and found the back of the net, assisted by Dane Kubisiak, to take an early lead.
Minutes into the second period, Wisconsin Rapids doubled its lead when Josh DeKarske scored, assisted by Dane Kubisiak. Down but not out, Sun Prairie got to work. About ten minutes of battling without a goal quickly turned to a break-neck pace scoring outburst from the Cardinals.
With about three minutes left in the second period, it was Luxford who kicked off the scoring. He was assisted by Rauls at even strength, but the Cardinals still trailed 2-1. That deficit didn't last long as 17 seconds later, Sun Prairie was on the board again. This time, it was junior forward Adrien Kreitlow scoring, assisted by senior forward Noah Wilk at even strength to knot the game up at two goals each.
The offensive explosion wouldn't cease there. With a minute and a half remaining in the second period, Tyler Rauls joined the scoring fun, assisted by Hamilton and Luxford, to give the reinvigorated Cardinals a 3-2 lead as the second period came to an end.
Things cooled off a bit in the third period as it took about eight minutes to see another goal. Unfortunately for Sun Prairie, it came from the Wisconsin Rapids side. Trever Kilbaum managed to find the equalizer, assisted by Kubisiak and Josh DeKarske.
The two teams remained tied up through the end of regulation. And, the first overtime period, for that matter. It was truly a great matchup between two evenly matched squads. In the end, it was the Red Raiders that got the right bounces with the game on the line.
In the second overtime period, Wisconsin Rapid's Carson Gunderson found the back of the net, assisted by Carsen Gause and Kubisiak, to take home a 4-3 victory.
With a win under the belt and a great challenge to a good team, there are plenty of positives to take from 2/3 of the non-conference streak as Sun Prairie now sits at a 7-6-0 overall record. There's still one left to play, however, and this one ends the road streak.
Sun Prairie will play host to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Following that, the Cardinals will return to conference play on Thursday, Jan. 20 as they will host rival Middleton.
--
SUN PRAIRIE 3, DC EVEREST 1
Goals- Sun Prairie: Evan Luxford (2), Tyler Rauls. D.C. Everest: Shaeden Togelberg.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Davis Hamilton, Luxford, Jackson Hunley. D.C. Everest: Thomas Passineau.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary (25 saves on 26 shots, a save percentage of 96%). D.C. Everest: Gavin Smith (34 saves on 36 shots, a save percentage of 94%).
--
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 4, SUN PRAIRIE 3 (OT)
Goals- Sun Prairie: Evan Luxford, Adrien Kreitlow, Tyler Rauls. Wisconsin Rapids: Carsen Gause, Josh DeKarske, Trever Kilbaum, Carson Gunderson.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Rauls, Noah Wilk, Davis Hamilton, Luxford. Wisconsin Rapids: Dane Kubisiak, DeKarske, Gause.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary (37 saves on 41 shots, a save percentage of 90%). Wisconsin Rapids: Dakota Blasky (39 saves on 42 shots, a save percentage of 93%).