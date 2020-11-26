Sun Prairie senior two-sport athlete Brady Stevens made it official committing to Upper Iowa University to play both baseball and football.
Stevens made the announcement on Twitter earlier this week by saying:
After lots of thought and consideration, I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic, football and baseball career at Upper Iowa University. I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the games I love, my family for always supporting me in everything I do, my coaches for believing in me and forming me into the player I am today, and my teammates and friends for always pushing me to be the best player I can be. I’m so excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to see what the future holds!
As a junior quarterback, Stevens set single-season school records by passing for 2,470 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading the Cardinals to an 8-4 record and into the WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals.
A 6-foot-1 left-hander, Stevens also pitches for the Cardinals baseball team, as well as being a member of Wisconsin Impact during the summer.
