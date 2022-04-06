BASEBALL: SUN PRAIRIE 8, LA FOLLETTE 5
|TEAM
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|TOTAL
|La Follette
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Sun Prairie
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|X
|8
The Sun Prairie baseball team kicked off its 2022 campaign with an 8-5 win over Big Eight rival La Follette on Tuesday, Apr. 5 at Summit Field. The Cardinals were best with their backs against the wall as seven of their eight runs were scored with two outs already recorded in the inning.
"It's good to see," Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton said of his team's performance with two outs. "It obviously changes the game. Credit to the kids for keeping at it. Our approach at the plate was awesome. We did a really good job of hitting line drives and not getting under it. We put the ball in play and made them make some plays."
The bats would eventually steal the show, but junior pitcher Jackson Hunley made an early case for being the game's most valuable player. He came out red hot, striking out La Follette's first three batters.
In the bottom of the first inning, Sun Prairie struck first. This time, Hunley made his impact on the offensive side of the ball. With runners on first and second, he chopped a tough grounder to the shortstop. La Follette tried to turn a double play, tapping the base to get senior Addison Ostrenga out, but the throw to first base was wild. Senior Davis Hamilton rounded third and trotted across the plate to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead.
Hunley's pitching proficiency continued in the top of the second. After a comebacker smacked him in the leg and dribbled past the shortstop for the Lancers' first hit of the day, he got to work. He fanned three straight batters, two of which he struck out looking, to retire the side.
The bottom of the second inning looked to be a short one for Sun Prairie as the top two batters got out. When catcher Julian Torres-Otero dribbled a grounder to the shortstop, the inning was seemingly over. But, the throw was low and Torres-Otero showed great hustle to reach first base on the error. The Cardinals would make the Lancers pay for their mistake.
Freshman Max Glusick ripped a single into right field to bring leadoff sophomore Sam Ostrenga back to the plate. He followed suit with another single into right field, bringing Torres-Otero around to score. Sun Prairie's third consecutive hit also headed into right field as Hamilton's single brought Glusick and Ostrenga around to score.
Addison Ostrenga chose to mix things up by bashing an RBI double to bring Hamilton around the bases. Hunley followed up by drawing a walk as La Follette wisely called a mound visit to slow the Cardinals' momentum down. Ostrenga stole third in the midst of sophomore Isaac Wendler's ensuing at-bat. Wendler would deliver as well, poking a single between the shortstop and second baseman to allow Ostrenga to trot home.
B2-
Isaac Wendler delivers! He rips a single up the gut to score Ostrenga as Sun Prairie takes a 6-0 lead.
In all, Sun Prairie managed five runs in the inning and left two more stranded on base, all with two outs already recorded.
Things got no easier for La Follette in the top of the third, either, as Hunley was still humming. He forced a grounder and tallied two more strikeouts, upping his total to eight for the game.
Chaos ensued in the bottom of the third. Again, Sun Prairie already had two outs and Glusick on first base as the lineup reset to bring Sam Ostrenga back to the plate. His grounder to the shortstop was fielded cleanly, but a fielder's choice to flip it to second turned to be the wrong decision as Glusick slid in safely. Again, Sun Prairie would make La Follette pay for their folly.
Hamilton drew a walk to load the bases to bring Addison Ostrenga back to the dish. He delivered once again, connecting on a pitch and putting it past the shortstop to score Glusick and his brother to bump Sun Prairie's lead to 8-0 heading into the top of the fourth inning.
B3-
More magic with two outs! With the bases loaded, Addison Ostrenga rips a 2-run double into left field. Sun Prairie has men on second and third as La Follette makes a pitching change. Cards lead 8-0.
In the top of the fourth, Hunley's scoreless streak came to an end. After striking out the first batter of the inning, he walked the next. That Lancer subsequently stole second and third base to give La Follette it's best look at scoring on the day.
A bouncing grounder was cleanly fielded by Hamilton who made the correct call in getting the easy out at first base, allowing the man on third to score. Hunley would force a flyout to end the inning and his day on the mound as coach Hamilton opted for a new arm in the top of the fifth. Hunley closed his day with nine total strikeouts, a stellar start to the season for the junior.
"Jackson looked awesome," coach Hamilton said. "He really looked good. He picked up right where he left off last year for us. He had great command of his fastball and great arm action on his curveball. He was getting ahead of hitters and making them hit his pitch. He was really good."
The bats from both sides were quiet for a bit following the top of the fifth. La Follette cut down the defensive errors while junior Evan Richmond did a solid job on the mound in relief of Hunley.
The offensive silence came to an end with the game nearing its end in the top of the seventh inning. La Follette had finally adjusted to the new arm on the mound and made some plays.
Richmond struck the first batter out, but the ball got past Torres-Otero and the runner beat the throw down the line. This was followed by back-to-back grounders through the right gap to load the bases with no outs.
Richmond recovered nicely with a strikeout before hitting a batter to bring the Lancers' second run of the day across the plate. A booming sacrifice fly from the next batter brought La Follette's third run across with two outs. Before Sun Prairie could escape the game, an 2-RBI double into the left corner ended Richmond's day on the mound as coach Hamilton brought in Addison Ostrenga to close things out.
The fireballer forced a light grounder to Hamilton to close things out. Sun Prairie survived the late comeback attempt to win 8-5 and move to 1-0 on the year.
"I pretty much liked everything," Hamilton said. "With the wind blowing as hard as it was, you know you're in for a tight game."
These two conference foes aren't done quite yet, though. The Cardinals and Lancers will face off again on Wednesday, Apr. 6 at Sun Prairie High School. Following that one, the Cardinals will get a solid non-conference challenge when they host Arrowhead on Saturday, Apr. 9.