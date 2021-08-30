Long time Jefferson Speedway veteran Late Model pilot, Luke Westenberg of Jefferson, paid a visit to victory lane on Saturday night. Westenberg used a late race pass for the lead of the Clearview Tree Care 60 lap feature event to net the win and claim his first main event of the season.
Chris Chenoweth and Ryan Weyer led the pack to green as Chenoweth grabbed the lead on lap one. Weyer dropped in line in second with Westenberg up to third. Chenoweth began to stretch his advantage over Weyer in the early going. On lap 13, Westenberg drove under Weyer, clearing for second a lap later. Westenberg began to slowly reel in Chenoweth as laps ticked away in the caution free event.
With 20 laps to go, Westenberg began to shadow the leader, waiting for an opportunity to pounce. That opportunity came on lap 47 as Westenberg powered under Chenoweth as they raced into turn one. The following circuit, Westenberg completed the pass for the top spot as he drove away to the checkers. At the finish, it was Westenberg for the win with Chenoweth, Weyere, Kolton Guralski and Seth Reamer rounding out the top five.
Watertown’s Jay Kalbus captured the 30 lap Sportsman feature event. Jake Biever led early from the front row with Bobby Giers up to second. A caution slowed the pace on lap 11 with Giers and Biever leading the way back to green. This time it was Giers taking the point on the restart with Kalbus moving up to battle with Biever for second. Kalbus made the pass on lap 13 just before the second yellow of the race flew.
Giers and Kalbus paced the field back to green with Mark Deporter and Biever close behind. As racing resumed, Deporter drove to the bottom of the racing surface and launch a three wide fight for first. Deporter emerged with the lead with Kalbus and Giers falling in line behind him. But another caution on lap 19 set up Deporter and Kalbus side by side for the restart.
Kalbus cleared Deporter as racing resumed. As Kalbus pulled down in front of Deporter heading into turn one, contact was made which buckled Deporter’s hood forcing him to pull off the track. Kalbus maintained his lead through the remainder of the event, crossing under the checkers first for the win. Jason Thoma raced up to finish second ahead of Bobby Selsing Jr, Giers and Biever.
Devon Dixon of Afton claimed the 20 lap International feature event. Mark Dewey grabbed the top spot at the drop of the green with Jason Uttech up to second on lap two. Meanwhile James Junget, Dixon and Karter Stark were traveling toward the front of the field while they diced for position amongst eachother. Junget got to third on lap six with Stark in tow. Junget drove by Uttech on lap ten to pick up the second spot with Dixon now in his tracks.
On lap 14, Junget began peeking to the low side of Dewey with Dixon joining them shortly thereafter. A lap later, Dixon fired to the low side, drawing even with Dewey as they raced into turn three. After a brief battle, Dixon cleared for the top spot on lap 16 while Stark, Junget and Dewey fought for second. At the checkers, it was Dixon for the win. Stark won the fight for second followed by Junget, Dewey and Uttech.
Hartford’s Aaron Moyer won his fourth Legends feature of the season after claiming the 25 lap feature event. Adam Hansen took the lead on the opening lap with James Lynch dropping to second. Lynch continued to challenge Hansen with Dillon Schwanbeck and Moyer charged toward the front. Lynch got by Hansen on lap five to claim the lead. Schwanbeck made his way to third on lap seven with Moyer in his mirror for fourth. Schwanbeck continued forward, getting around Hansen on lap eight. Lap nine saw Schwanbeck fly by Lynch to claim the top spot with Moyer still in his tracks.
Two cautions on lap 17 and 19 saw Schwanbeck and Lynch at the front of the field leading the pack back to green. Schwanbeck moved back out front each time with Moyer charging up behind him. With five laps remaining, Moyer dipped under Schwanbeck as they raced off turn two. Moyer cleared for the lead and held the advantage through the checkers to pick up the win. Schwanbeck finished second followed by Lynch, Hansen and Robby Morrison.
Carson Phillips of Edgerton claimed the 20 lap Bandit feature race. Jon Pettit lead lap one from the pole while Ryan Oetzel charged up to second. A caution on lap 13 closed up the field for the final seven laps with Pettit and Oetzel at the front and Phillips lurking behind them.
Pettit reclaimed the point on the restart as Oetzel tried to hold off Phillips. Phillips made the pass for second and motored up alongside Pettit onlap 16. Phillips cleared for the lead a lap later and drove away to claim the win. Oetzel finished second ahead of Gaven Smothers, Brandon Johnson and Nick Newton.
Lincoln Cain of Slinger claimed the win in the 15 lap Bandolero feature. Teegan Wangsness took the early lead on lap one with Kaeden Wangsness in second. Cain drove into the second spot just before a melee in turn two forced a caution on lap two. Wangsness and Cain paced the field back to green as Cain moved ahead to claim the top spot on the restart.
Avery Linnerud drove up to second on lap six and began to shadow Cain as the laps ticked away. Cain maintained his lead through a final caution on lap 11, keeping Linnerud at bay to score the win. Linnerud settled for second followed by Kaeden Wangsness, Cohen Henze and Collin Murphy.
Next Saturday, September 4, is a full program of racing with time trials at 4pm and racing at 6pm.