Sun Prairie senior linebacker and receiver Addison Ostrenga said it best following last week's 55-13 Homecoming win over Madison East in preparation for the trip to Middleton this week.
"I'm just excited to play the whole game."
For a lack of a better term, the Cardinals have yet to be challenged this season. They're winning games by an average of 36 points in seven games played. More specifically, the Big 8 can't hang with Sun Prairie. Games against the Madison teams were over midway through the first quarter, same goes for Beloit. Now, the Cardinals finally have a test.
Sun Prairie will travel to Middleton Friday, Oct. 8 to take on the Middleton Cardinals. They enter the game with a 5-0 conference record, just like Sun Prairie. They're fresh off of a 30-0 whomping of Verona, as well. This game is for the Big 8 crown.
Middleton has a 5-2 overall record as non-conference play was not kind to it. Its season started with a 14-26 loss to Bay Port followed immediately by a 31-34 loss to Waunakee. Bay Port is currently the No. 10 team in Division 1 and Waunakee is the top team in Division 2. There is no shame in either of those losses.
In conference play, Middleton has been just as dominant as Sun Prairie. In the four conference games it has played (Madison West was a win by forfeit), Middleton has won by an average of 42 points. Verona actually kept it the closest in conference this season with its 0-30 loss.
Wins as big as that have come courtesy of a potent rushing attack. Senior Elijah Gray and sophomore Bryce Falk are a potent two-headed monster at running back, combining for an average of 152 yards per game. But, Middleton will be without the elder component of this duo.
Gray was ejected in the third quarter of the Verona game, meaning he is ineligible to compete this week. That leaves the Cardinals with only the sophomore Falk to lean on as they face a tremendous Sun Prairie defensive line.
And what a performance it's been this season for that Sun Prairie defense. The 3-man front of Jayallen Dayne, Nolan Olson, and Isaac Hamm has given opposing offensive lines fits. Coupled with the potent blitzing abilities of Ostrenga and senior linebacker Trentin Wagner, the Cardinals are very difficult to run the ball against.
In the passing game, Middleton has has moderate success. They've trotted two quarterbacks out this season, sophomore Gabe Passini and senior Logan Raffel. Both have played about the same in four games each, each passing for about 300 yards at a 65% completion rate. Whoever plays against Sun Prairie will have to bring their A-game as running the ball will likely prove to be difficult.
As for Sun Prairie, throwing the ball has hardly been a problem. Taking away a shaky performance against River Falls in the rain, junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski has been exceptional. For the season, he's completed 68% of his passes for 1,217 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions, both of which came in the aforementioned River Falls game. In limited action against Madison East last week, he rebounded well, throwing for 185 yard and two touchdowns on just 12 passing attempts.
There is a decent chance of rain Friday, more so in the morning than the evening, but still. Kaminski will have to avoid a performance like his last in the rain. Thankfully, he has a great receiving corps to help him out.
Kaminski's favorite target this season has been Davis Hamilton. The senior has caught 19 passes for 273 yards and six touchdowns. Right behind him is breakout sophomore Connor Stauff, who's turned 15 catches into 269 yards and three scores. As if that isn't enough, Kaminski can also chuck the ball up to Ostrenga. The Iowa commit has caught 14 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns so far.
Outside of the passing game, Middleton isn't the only school entering the game with a two-headed monster at running back. Juniors Cortez LeGrant and Kolton Walters have done some serious damage on the ground this season. The two combine for an average of 135 yards per game and have scored a combined 14 touchdowns for Sun Prairie. LeGrant is the speed while Walters is the power, the two make for a dynamic duo.
With it all on the line, Middleton High School is the place to be this Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT at Otto Brietenbach Stadium at Middleton High School Friday, Oct. 8.