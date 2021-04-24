The Sun Prairie boys soccer team continues to roll earning two more shutouts to increase their total to five while remaining unbeaten during the alternate fall season.
Sun Prairie 8 Beaver Dam 0
The Cardinals scored three goals in the first 16 minutes and never let its foot off the gas pedal rolling to an 8-0 win over visiting Beaver Dam in a non-conference game played Monday at Sun Prairie High School.
“We dominated the game from the start by completely controlling the ball in all parts of the field,” Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim said. “Again, the defense did not allow Beaver Dam to build up much of any possession in their attacking third of the field.”
The twin brother combination of Nathan and Gabe Voung got the scoring started as the duo connected for the game’s first goal, just 4 minutes, 13 seconds into play.
“Gabe Voung setup his twin brother Nathan Voung beautifully on the left side just outside the penalty area, where Nathan struck a perfectly placed bender to the upper right corner of the goal,” explained Kim.
Less than 6 minutes later the lead doubled when senior tri-captain Jonathan Trilling put the ball into the Golden Beavers’ net. Senior Lucas Holmen was credited with the assist in the 10th minute.
The lead grew to 3-0 at the 16:00 mark when sophomore midfielder scored off an assist from senior midfielder Garrett Franks. Senior Nick Lips completed the Cardinals’ best half of the season with goals in the 20th and 44th minute. Franks and Erik Spence assisted as the halftime advantage was 5-0.
“It was a short time the starters were on the field, they created many brilliant scoring opportunities,” Kim said.
Senior goalie Tanner Scherer didn’t see much of any action in the first half, thanks to the solid SPHS defense. Reserve goalie Carsten Ganter took over at the 25-minute mark. Both keepers had one save while combining for the shutout.
Playing on the field after handing over the goal duties to Ganter, Scherer scored an early second-half on an assist from senior J.P. Anhalt, making it 6-0 Sun Prairie.
Riley Stevens and Franks scored in the 62nd and 73rd minute, respectively, to finalize the scoring.
Sun Prairie 10 Janesville Parker 0
Trilling and Nathan Voung each scored two goals as the Cardinals pummeled Janesville Parker at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium Tuesday.
Trilling gave the Cardinals (7-0-1) a 2-0 lead with goals in the first 13 ½ minutes. His first was an unassisted goal in the 5th minute, followed by his sixth goal of the season at the 13:40 mark off a Stevens assist.
Stevens scored his team-leading seventh goal later in the half, while goals by Franz and junior Ben Rudncki — his goal of the season — staked the Cardinals to a 5-0 halftime advantage.
Sun Prairie didn’t let up, scoring five more goals in the second half, including Andrew Noan’s first goal of the season in the 61st minute.
The match ended via the mercy rule at the 69:07 when Jacob Franz scored Sun Prairie’s 10th goal of the night.
Ganter earned the shutout making one save.
Sun Prairie has now outscored its opponents 37-4 this season.
Up Next
The Cardinals kickers return to the pitch Saturday hosting Stoughton. The non-conference game starts at 1 p.m. at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
SUN PRAIRIE 8, BEAVER DAM 0
Beaver Dam 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 5 3 — 8
First half: SP: N. Voung (G. Voung), 4:13; Trilling (Holmen), 10:00; Hodges (Franks), 16:00; Lips (Franks), 20:03; Lips (Spence), 44:18.
Second half: SP: Scherer (Anhalt), 50:18; Stevens (L. Parrish), 62:31; Franks (Franz), 73:25.
Saves: BD: (Freber) 7; SP (Scherer 1, Ganter 1) 2.
SUN PRAIRIE 10
JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Beaver Dam 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 5 5 — 10
First half: SP: Trilling (un), 5:30; Trilling (Stevens), 13:40; Franz (L. Parrish), 24:03); Stevens (Rudnicki), 31:04; Rudnicki (Scherer), 43:46.
Second half: SP: N. Voung (Karls), 52:00; N. Voung (Franks), 57:16; G. Voung (Rice), 61:04; Nolan (Thomas), 61:54; Franz (un), 69:07.
Saves: JP: (Bradly) 8; SP (Ganter) 1.
