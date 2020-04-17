BAILEE HADLEY
Sports you played in high school: Hockey and Softball
Favorite sports moment: Winning the State Softball Championship my sophomore year!
Favorite school subject(s): English and Writing
GPA: 3.3
Post high school plans: Attending Madison College to continue my academic and softball career.
Song you’re listening to right now: The Bar by Morgan Wallen
Favorite place to eat: Chipotle
I like competing against: Verona
Do you have a motto/saying: “Play like it’s your last”
