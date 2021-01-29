Jansen named GLVC Player of the Week
Sun Prairie graduate Jayda Jansen has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 24.
Over the last week, the Maryville University junior guard and a 2018 SPHS graduate averaged 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals. At William Jewell, she scored a game-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds. Jansen shot 9-of-18 from the field and sank three 3-pointers. Against Rockhurst, she had a tremendous all-around game with a game-high 21 points, a career-best nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
This is the first time she has earned the weekly honor in her career and the first Saint to be selected since Mary Barton in January 2020.
Jansen has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and in four of the last five contests. In the latest NCAA statistical rankings, she is fifth in the country in field goals made with 84, and is seventh in total steals at 32.
The Saints are 6-6 both overall and in GLVC play.
Former SP basketball players on WIAC’s watch list
Four former Sun Prairie players were recognized in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball season preview.
Brock Voigt, a 2019 SPHS graduate and a sophomore forward at UW-Eau Claire, averaged 2.7 ppg and 2.9 rpg helping the Blugolds reach the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time in 19 years. Alex Voigt, Brock’s twin brother, is also a sophomore at UW-EC.
Sean Suchomel, a 2017 SPHS graduate and a senior guard at UW-La Crosse, averaged 2.2 ppg and 2.9 rpg in his first season with the Eagles.
Carly Coulthart, a 2018 Sun Prairie graduate and junior guard at UW-La Crosse, played in all 27 games last season for the Eagles averaging 3.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg while making 25 3-pointers.
The 2021 WIAC men’s and women’s basketball seasons will have a different look due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams will be divided into two divisions – (East Division: UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Whitewater) & (West Division: UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-River Falls and UW-Stout). Each team is scheduled to play two games against each divisional opponent, as well as two games against one cross-over opponent, for a total of eight games. All eight teams will qualify for the WIAC Championship that begins on March 1. The winner of the conference tournament receives an automatic NCAA bid. The NCAA Division III Championship is scheduled to start on March 11.
SPYF registration under way
Sun Prairie Youth Football is offering a Skills and Drills, 7-on-7 season. This is a non-tackle, passing style of football working with Sun Prairie head football coach Brian Kaminski and current Cardinals varsity players.
Practices will be held on Tuesdays and Thursday from 5-7 p.m. (Note: coaches may choose a different night than Thursday). Tuesday’s practices will be position specific, with the goal to ready players for their fall positions via non-contact drills and coaching. Meanwhile, Thursdays will be team specific with players working on plays. Teams will have 10 players.
Sundays will be for scrimmages. The hope is to play at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. Games will be with Sun Prairie and Sacred Hearts teams only.
The playbooks will be coming from high school and based on the same plays the SPHS program has run the past two seasons.
Everyone is eligible to catch the ball. Center snaps to the quarterback and everyone, including the center, is eligible to be a receiver. Linemen are encouraged to play receiver and quarterback if desired.
Cost of the Skills and Drills is $50 and will include a personalized T-shirt. Money goes to field rental, referees, T-shirts and equipment for the fall season.
To register go to: www.SunPrairieYouthFootball.com. Registration is through Feb. 15.
IMPORTANT DATES
Practice #1: Tuesday, March 30
Game #1: Sunday, April 11
Game #2: Sunday, April 18
Game #3: Sunday, April 25
Game #4: Sunday, May 2
Youth Baseball and Softball registration
Sun Prairie Youth Baseball and Softball registration is currently being held. To register online log onto www.spybas.com. Note: you need to type this web address into your browser to allow access to the site powered by Sports Engine.
The categories for Baseball include: 4k and Kindergarten; Rookie: 1st & wnd grade; Minors: 3rd & 4th grade; Majors: 5th & 6th grade; Juniors: 7th & 8th grade. 15U/16U/17U options are also available.
The categories for Softball include: Rookie: 1st & 2nd grade; Minors: 3rd & 4th grade; Majors: 5th & 6th grade: Juniors: 7th grade and up.
The final day to register is April 16, 2021.
For additional information, contact spyouthbbsb@gmail.com.
