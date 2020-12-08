Hunting has been part of the lives of Zach Walters, Jovanni Campos, Dylan Walton and Zach Powley since they all can remember. Now, the four Sun Prairie teenagers are on a mission to not only promote the sport, but get youth involved through social media.
Walters, Campos, Walton and Powley initially started a social media page which has turned into a business, Sconnie Outdoorsmen.
Campos and Walton were the original founders. They have posted anything from photos to videos of hunting and fishing, sparking over 10,000 followers on their Instagram page.
“Jovanni and I were sitting at my house one night and were seeing people on Instagram with big sponsors and we were like, ‘Maybe we could do this.’” said Walton. “Low and behold, me and Jovanni started creating a logo and Instagram page and it kind of blew up from there.
“Our mission statement is to preserve our future — I guess you could say it’s nothing without the youth — that generation will take over for our generation when we’re done. So, we want to really focus on getting younger kids outdoors and learn to love what we love.”
Walton recalled his first outdoors experience while fishing with his grandpa on Black Hawk Lake.
“Me and my cousins were using rocket rods and caught perch, I was about 4 and thought it was really cool. I just learned to love it after that,” he said.
Walton recently shot a doe during the recently-completed nine-day gun deer season.
A 2020 graduate of Sun Prairie High School, Walton has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and will leave in January.
Campos is in charge of the organization’s public relations, helping get in contact with companies from around the world. He also does filming for Youtube, and updates posts on Facebook, Twitter and the website sconnieoutdoorsmen.com.
“I try to get content for that,” said the 2020 SPHS grad. “Me and my buddies just love the outdoors; I love going fishing and hunting around Sun Prairie, and I want others to get the experience, too.”
Campos was about 4 or 5 years old when he recalled his first outdoors experience.
“I was fishing the Wisconsin River with my mom,” he said.
Campos also bagged a doe during gun deer season.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Campos elected to take a gap year before attending MATC Madison to study general education, with hopes of transferring to UW-Madison to study natural resources or wildlife ecology.
Walters, also a co-creator of Sconnie Outdoorsmen LLC also helps run the website as the Youtube/Tik Tok manager.
Walters remembers tagging along with his father, Jeff, at a young age.
“He grew up hunting with his dad, so he was sure to get me into the outdoors when I was little,” said Zach Walters, a senior at Sun Prairie.
It was back in March when Walters learned of the idea Campos and Walton dreamed up, and helped them bring it to fruition.
“We take videos of people and whatever they’ve harvested, but our mission is to get the youth out hunting at an early age like we all did,” Walters said.
Powley got involved with Sconnie Outdoorsmen when the hunting season began.
“Sconnie was getting a little bit bigger, like four or five-K (thousand) on Instagram. Zach (Walters) and I went and hunted land owned by the Rademachers and we shot a video of us goose hunting,” said Powley.
A few months later, Powley became the fourth member of the team.
“Our mission statement is to preserve our future, getting new hunters into the outdoors. I think this really sparked with COVID because people really didn’t have a lot to do,” Powley said.
They also would like this to eventually begin working with area schools and getting some after-school programs started.
“We want to get kids to go fishing and teach them to do all the things they need to know to get started, where they can eventually do it on their own,” Powley said.
Powley shot his first buck during gun deer season, and it brought back a memory of hunting as a youth.
“My first memory of hunting was with my dad during gun deer hunting and we actually saw a doe walking in right toward us. That’s when I really started appreciating nature, being outdoors and being with my dad,” he said.
FootballThe four Sun Prairie teens have another common bond: Football. The quartet all came through the Cardinals football program.
“I remember meeting Zach Walters and Zach Powley while playing football, and played with Dylan (Walton) through until our senior year when he transferred to Edgewood,” said Campos, chosen an All-Big Eight honorable mention linebacker following his senior season.
Walters has dreams of playing football at the collegiate level. But like all his teammates, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound lineman didn’t have a fall season and must wait until spring to have an alternate high school football season.
“It’s been pretty tough, especially finding stuff to do — it’s been the first all since I was in kindergarten not having a football season — but it also opened up this,” said Walters.
Walters has had offers from Upper Iowa University as well as UW-Whitewater.
Powley plays offensive line and linebacker for the Cardinals.
“We’ve been working these past four years in the weight room and helping out the community, really growing not just as a team but as a brotherhood, and then it gets ripped away from you. It just stinks. When and if we have that season, we’re going to be so excited and so appreciative,” Powley said.
