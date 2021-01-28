Brookfield
Major improvements were made from Game 1 to Game 2 for the Sun Prairie girls basketball team, but in the end the results were the same following Wednesday’s 56-53 loss to state-ranked Brookfield Central.
The Cardinals (0-2) outscored the Lancers 10-4 over the last 5 ½ minutes but came up just short of pulling off the upset.
The Lancers (18-2) entered the game ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Division 1 poll and were the second straight ranked opponent for Sun Prairie. The Cardinals lost to No. 4 Appleton East in their season opener Jan. 23.
Brookfield Central took a 50-43 lead on Lauren Rusch’s basket with 5:33 remaining, but Sun Prairie would rally. Senior forward Jazzanay Seymore started the comeback with a layup, before adding two free throws moments later bringing the score to 54-47. Seymour finished with a team-high 20 points.
After a 3-pointer by sophomore Marie Outlay trimmed the Lancer lead to six, sophomore guard Antionique Auston drove the lane for two points to pull the Cardinals within 56-52 with 52 seconds remaining.
Junior Ellie Coraggio led Brookfield Central with a game-high 21 points, but she missed two free throws in the double bonus opening the door for Sun Prairie, but Outlay’s 3-pointer went in-and-out.
A Lancers turnover put the ball back the Cardinals possession and with 3.3 left Auston was fouled. The sophomore made the first free throw to pull SP within four, then missed the second free throw on purpose with hopes of getting the rebound and a game-tying 3-point attempt, but time ran out.
Much like the first game the 3-pointer was Sun Prairie’s Achilles’ heel as Brookfield Central made 10 shots from beyond the arc — a game after allowing Appleton East to make 13 — and finished with more 3-pointers (10) than 2-point field goals (7).
Auston and Outlay complemented Seymore with 15 and nine points, respectively, while senior Ashley Rae added eight for the Cardinals.
Up Next
Sun Prairie travels to Hudson Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. start against the Raiders (15-0), ranked seventh in the AP Division 2 poll.
BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 56
SUN PRAIRIE 53
Sun Prairie 23 30 — 53
Brookfield Central 24 32 — 56
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Seymore 8 4-5 20, Rae 3 1-1 7, Auston 7 1-2 15, Outlay 4 0-1 9, M. Strey 1 0-1 2. Totals — 23 7-11 53.
Brookfield Central — E. Coraggio 6 5-7 21, Peterson 5 0-0 14, Romero 3 3-4 10, Rusch 2 2-2 7, Budish 1 2-2 4. Totals — 17 12-15 56.
3-point goals — SP 2 (Outlay 2); BC 10 (E. Coraggio 4, Peterson 4, Romero 1, Rusch 1). Total fouls — SP 18; BC 12.
