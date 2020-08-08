1985 VFW

1985 VFW Teener League Champions Sun Prairie

Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.

1985 — (Above) The Sun Prairie VFW Teener League baseball team won the state championship with a 1-0 win over Cottage Grove. Team members included Scott Kasper, Mark Breitnauer, Vinny Olstad, Luke Hensler, Jim Aubart, Jeff Handlen, Jason Jensen, Kevin Graff, Rob Charles, Mike Tietz, Matt Haas, Dave Rupp, Bill Weber and Craig Oehrlein. The team was coached by Bob Pfaff, Tom Handlen and Bob Downing.

1997 — Kurt Vitense was selected to represent Sun Prairie in the Wisconsin American Legion All-Star Game at Milwaukee County Stadium. Vitense, who had just led the Post 333 to a third-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament in Sparta, helped lead Sun Prairie High School to the WIAA Division 1 state championship in the spring. Vitense will play baseball at the University of Iowa.

