The regular season has come to a close for both the Sun Prairie boys hockey team and the Cap City girls hockey team. Both the Cardinals and Cougars will hope to parlay success from their respective seasons into success in the WIAA state tournament. Let’s see how things wrapped up for both squads and what awaits them in the early stages of the tournament bracket.
Sun Prairie put together a 3-game winning streak to end the year on a positive note, outscoring the opposition 31-0 in that stretch. Overall, the Cardinals finished the regular season with a 13-11-0 record and an 8-6-0 record in the Big Eight conference. That record led Sun Prairie to a 5th place finish in the conference standings.
It was a season of ups and downs for the Cardinals. They had a brutally difficult stretch of games in mid-to-late January which led to a 4-game losing streak. Sun Prairie bounced back at the perfect time, however, rallying together to win six of its last eight games.
Statistically, senior Davis Hamilton was the man to see on the ice in the regular season. He led the Cardinals in total points with 47 thanks to 22 goals and 25 assists. Hamilton may be the team’s leading goal scorer, but junior forward Evan Luxford isn’t far behind. He netted 20 goals and tacked on 20 assists to finish 2nd on the team in total points with 40.
In goal, senior Noah McCrary handled much of the heavy lifting. He finished the year with a 9-11-0 record as a starter, including two shutouts, and posted a save percentage of 91%.
Sun Prairie will compete in Sectional No. 3 of Division 1 in the postseason. The Cardinals received a No. 8 seed thanks to a solid season and will face off against No. 9 seed Onalaska/La Crosse in the first round.
The Hilltoppers of Onalaska/La Crosse finished the regular season with a 6-18-0 record. They are sure to be hungry for a victory against Sun Prairie as they enter the game on a 9-game losing streak.
This is the first meeting of the season between these two squads. As far as shared opponents go, both Sun Prairie and Onalaska/La Crosse lost to Wisconsin Rapids and Sauk Prairie in the regular season. The one opponent with differing results was D.C. Everest. Sun Prairie claimed a 3-1 win over D.C. Everest while Onalaska/La Crosse lost 7-6.
The showdown between the Cardinals and Hilltoppers is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Sun Prairie Ice Arena at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to take on No. 1 seed Edgewood. Edgewood received a first-round bye and will play host for whatever team gets the victory on Tuesday.
The Cap City Cougars had their triumphant end to the season soured a bit with a 5-2 road loss to Eau Claire Area over the weekend. Entering the game, the Cougars were undefeated in their last four contests, picking up three wins and a tie.
Overall, Cap City finished the regular season with a 12-11-1 record and put up an 8-3-1 mark in the Badger Conference, earning them 2nd place in the final standings. The Metro Lynx took home the Badger crown this year, posting 22 points to Cap City’s 17.
The Cougars have been paced this season by sophomore forward Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie). She leads Cap City in points with 31, scoring a team-high 20 goals and adding 11 assists. Junior forward Georgia Rae Samuelson (Waunakee) and junior forward Rachel Robbins (Waunakee) are tied for 2nd on the team in points with 13 each. Both have scored five goals and passed eight assists.
Junior Izzy Hahn (Waunakee) has been the Cougars’ warrior in goal. She’s pitched three shutouts on her way to a 9-9-1 record on the year, posting a save percentage of 91%.
A strong regular season led the Cougars to a No. 3 seed in Sectional No. 3 of the WIAA state tournament. In the first round, they’ll face off against the Badger Lightning, a Badger Conference foe.
The Cougars should enter this one with some confidence, as they won both meetings in the regular season. In the first meeting on Monday, Dec. 1, Cap City stormed to a 6-1 win on home ice. On the road on Thursday, Feb. 3, things were a bit closer as the Cougars squeaked out a 2-1 victory.
The third edition of this matchup will take place Friday, Feb. 18 at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena at 7 p.m. The winner of that one advances to the sectional semifinals to take on the winner of No. 2 seed Viroqua vs. No. 7 seed Beaver Dam.