WOODSIDE

Woodside Sports Complex held an 18U summer baseball league this year for teams that couldn’t play due to COVID-19. Three players from Sun Prairie’s squad made the All-High School League teams.

Jerry Kaminski made the first team, while Tyler Rauls and Evan Richmond made the second team. Sun Prairie’s team was a 15U squad and faced JV and varsity-level competition in the 18U league.

The team’s head coach was Brian Kaminski, while assistant coaches were Chris Alexander, Jason Luxford and Mark Olsen.

Load comments