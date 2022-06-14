The state tournament is the worst possible time for an offense to go missing in action.
Unfortunately for the Sun Prairie baseball team, that was the case in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.
The No. 1 seed Cardinals matched a season-low in runs scored in a 4-2 loss to No. 8 seed Bay Port.
Sun Prairie managed only five hits, three by lead-off batter Jackson Hunley, and scored the two runs on a double steal in the first inning and a passed ball in the seventh. The loss snapped the Cardinals’ 19-game winning streak.
Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton, who straddled the third base coach’s box for the last time in his distinguished career, said it simply wasn’t meant to be.
“Sometimes people take Sun Prairie baseball for granted to get here to state, but they forget how hard it is to win games here,” Hamilton said. “Today was a perfect example of that. We had some chances but let them off the hook a couple of times and just couldn’t get that big hit."
“And they had some seeing-eye singles and kept the pressure on, and we just couldn’t respond.”
It didn't help Sun Prairie's case that the Pirates of Bay Port entered the day on an absolute tear of positive momentum. Despite being only the No. 7 seed in Sectional 2 of Division 1, Bay Port had made pulling off upsets a thing of habit.
The Pirates have almost exclusively beaten higher-seeded teams this season. Bay port knocked off No. 2 seed Ashwaubenon in the regional championship, No. 3 seed Hortonville in the sectional semifinal, and No. 5 seed De Pere in the sectional final to secure a spot at state and a date with the top-seeded Cardinals.
While Bay Port would eventually lock things down from the mound, the Cardinals struck first. Sun Prairie starter and reigning Big Eight Player of the Year Davis Hamilton shut down the Pirates' side quickly in the top of the first, bringing the Cardinals to the plate with some momentum.
Hunley started the day off with a single, followed by a walk from Hamilton to push him to second base. Senior first baseman Addison Ostrenga wore a pitch to load the bases. Bay Port's starter, Cole Benson, stepped off an attempted a pick-off attempt to second base. Hunley broke for home, sliding in safely to give the Cardinals a 1-0 advantage.
Bay Port wouldn't let Sun Prairie's lead linger. The Pirates tied the game with a run in the top of the second. An early error was a rough start to the inning, but freshmen Trystan Fry and Casey Wambach combined for a double play to erase the runner and push the Cardinals closer to ending the inning. Unfortunately, Bay Port sparked a 2-out rally.
Another error put a runner on first base, followed by a doubled into left field courtesy of Connor LaBar to bring the errant runner all the way home and knot the game up at 1-1.
Benson returned to the mound and stymied the Sun Prairie bats. From the bottom of the second inning through his final pitch midway through the seventh, he gave up just three hits.
With Sun Prairie's offense under wraps for long stretches, Bay Port found a way to add to its lead in both the third and sixth innings. The Pirates tacked two runs on in the top of the third thanks to some well-placed hits. Bay Port nickel and dime'd Davis and the defense, putting three singles into play. One run scored by way of stealing home, the other came from the final single of the inning.
Bay Port broke out the bunts in the top of the sixth to scoot one more run across the board for good measure. After a leadoff single, the Pirates put the Cardinals in some tough spots with back-to-back bunts. The heady plays from the Pirates pushed a runner all the way to third base. A subsequent 2-out single to left field bought the runner time to score, making it a 4-1 lead for the Pirates. The three earned runs were Davis Hamilton's most this season.
“I’m really proud of this group for battling the way we did, but it was just really a tough day,” Davis said. “We got it going a little bit in the seventh, but it was a too little, too late.”
Indeed, Sun Prairie did its best to make a comeback in the bottom of the seventh. Despite starting the inning with back-to-back outs, the Cardinals continued to battle. Hunley kicked thins off with a single, followed by back-to-back walks from Hamilton and sophomore Isaac Wendler to load the bases up. A wild pitch bought Hunley time to break for home and score to cut the lead to 4-2. Unfortunately, a strikeout would end the rally and, in turn, Sun Prairie's season.
Even as the reality of this being his last game set in, head coach Rob Hamilton did what has made him such a successful coach over the years. He kept the focus on the players.
“This wasn’t about me today,” Rob said. “We lost and that’s what matters because I know how hard our kids worked to get here.”
The loss bring's Sun Prairie's final record in its final season as a unified school to 26-4. That record included a 16-2 mark in the Big Eight to claim a conference championship. Additionally, the Cardinals were regional and sectional champions in order to get to this spot in the season.
In addition to this being Hamilton's final year as leader of the Cardinals, this also brought an end to the high school careers of the class of 2022. Seniors Davis Hamilton, Cooper Perry, Addison Ostrenga, Branden Garde, and Ethan Petsch move on as a heavily decorated class with a state championship (2021), a state runner-up (2019), and a state quarterfinals appearance (2022) on their record.
With the win, Bay Port advanced to the WIAA state semifinals to face No. 5 seed Monomonee Falls.
BASEBALL: BAY PORT 4, SUN PRAIRIE 2
|SUN PRAIRIE BATTING
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|J. Hunley
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D. Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|I. Wendler
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Ostrenga
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Wambach
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Watkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Kavanaugh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Torres
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Glusick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|25
|2
|5
|0
|4
|5
|SUN PRAIRIE PITCHING
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|D. Hamilton
|6.0
|7
|4
|3
|0
|7
|Z. Brzezinski
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TOTAL
|7.0
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8