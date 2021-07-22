Three players from the Sun Prairie Lady Cardinals varsity softball team participated in the 2021 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Association (WFSCA) Senior All-Star Game at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells on July 12th and 13th.
Kiana Patterson, Ellie Rademacher, and Grace Radlund were nominated and selected to represent Sun Prairie at this year’s event. Varsity head coach Jamie Olson is a WFSCA Board Member and was on hand with Assistant Coach Ellyn Presto to watch the games on Tuesday.
“Those three have been key components to our success the past few years,” Olson said. “They have played in some big games and have had big roles in regards to how we have performed. Those three graduating this year, it will leave big shoes to fill for the underclassmen.”
Wisconsin’s top seniors compete annually in the WFSCA Senior All-Star Game. Nominated by their coaches and selected for their softball accomplishments throughout their high school careers, the seniors go to Wisconsin Dells on the Monday and Tuesday after the WIAA state tournament for the all-star event.
Each player is placed on a team with her peers, and the teams practice on Monday under the direction of a high school coach from the state. On Monday evening, all of the all-stars are recognized at a formal banquet. On Tuesday, each player competes in two games against other all-star teams.
The seniors who are selected for this honor must raise money for the event, portions of which are donated to Special Olympics. This year, athletes raised over $80,000.
Also on Tuesday, the WFSCA announced their 2021 awards. Coach Olson was named the WFSCA Coach of the Year. Olson also received this award in 2018.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Olson said. “There are many great coaches in our state of Wisconsin. I’m very humbled. It brings a big smile to my face and a tear to my eye.”
Tayler Baker (P), Chloe Knoernschild (C), Ellie Rademacher (3B), and Isabel Royle (CF, P) were named WFSCA First Team All-District. Carly Gross (LF), Kiana Patterson (RF), and Grace Radlund (SS) were given All-District Honorable Mention. Wisconsin is divided into four WFSCA districts.
Knoernschild, Rademacher, and Royle were also named WFSCA First Team All-State. Baker was named Second Team All-State.
Members of the team were recognized at the Sun Prairie Lady Cardinals Booster Club banquet on July 7. Players receiving Big 8 Conference recognition were Baker (1st team, pitcher), Knoernschild (1st team, catcher), Rademacher (1st team, infielder), Royle (1st team, outfielder), Gross (2nd team, outfielder), Patterson (2nd team, utility player), Radlund (2nd team, infielder), Sidney McLean (honorable mention, infielder), Sophia Royle (honorable mention, infielder), and Kennedy Schaefer (honorable mention, infielder). The entire starting lineup received Conference recognition.
Players also received recognition for their season statistics, including Baker (.415 batting average and Most Doubles), Stella Ewoldt (Most Home Runs), Gross (.440 batting average and Most Stolen Bases), Knoernschild (.483 batting average and Most Triples), Patterson (Most Doubles), Rademacher (.409 batting average and Most RBIs), and I. Royle (.494 batting average and Most Hits).