KADEN BRUNSON
Sports you played in high school: Hockey and Lacrosse
Favorite sports moment: Going to state freshman year for hockey, and winning 17 straight lacrosse games junior year
Favorite school subject: Mathematics
GPA: 3.98
Post high school plans: Attend Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts to play Division 1 Lacrosse and study engineering or finance
Song you’re listening to right now: Celebration Station — Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite place to eat: Texas Roadhouse
I like competing against: Verona and Waunakee
Motto/saying: “If you ain’t first, you’re last” — Ricky Bobby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.