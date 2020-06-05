KADEN BRUNSON
Buy Now

KADEN BRUNSON

Sports you played in high school: Hockey and Lacrosse

Favorite sports moment: Going to state freshman year for hockey, and winning 17 straight lacrosse games junior year

Favorite school subject: Mathematics

GPA: 3.98

Post high school plans: Attend Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts to play Division 1 Lacrosse and study engineering or finance

Song you’re listening to right now: Celebration Station — Lil Uzi Vert

Favorite place to eat: Texas Roadhouse

I like competing against: Verona and Waunakee

Motto/saying: “If you ain’t first, you’re last” — Ricky Bobby

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.