The only thing missing at Saturday’s regular-season finale at Summit Credit Union Field was Kool & The Gang singing their hit song "Celebrate Good Times."
What a month, what a week it was for the Sun Prairie High School baseball team. Not only did the Cardinals secure another Big Eight Conference championship at 16-2 — head coach Rob Hamilton’s 11th league title in his 21 years as head coach — but Sun Prairie finished May with a perfect record, including Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Milton in a non-conference game. The win closed out the Cardinals’ regular-season at 23-3.
Sun Prairie’s last loss was April 29 and since then the Cardinals have strung together a 16-game winning streak.
Milton, another state-ranked team on the Cardinals’ schedule and No. 1 seed in its sectional, put the first run on the scoreboard in the first inning. Garin Kilen laid down a perfect bunt and then stole second and scored on Jordan Bundy’s single for the early lead.
After going down in order in the first inning, Addison Ostrenga led off the second inning with a base hit and Jackson Hunley walked. But the Cardinals went down in order after that.
Max Glusick, the Cards’ No. 9 hitter, led off the third inning with a single and then stole second. Davis Hamilton’s ground out brought Glusick home, tying the game at 1-1.
Hunley, who started on the mound for Sun Prairie, worked out of a jam in the third inning after giving up a single and a walk. He then retired the next three batters. The same scenario unfolded in the fifth inning as Hamilton took over on the mound. After hitting the leadoff batter and giving up a single, Hamilton retired the Red Hawks in order, but not before a fielder’s choice ground out gave Milton a 2-1 lead.
Sun Prairie tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning as Isaac Wendler drew a leadoff walk. Addison Ostrenga followed with a double that brought Wendler home. A spot on throw from Milton’s left fielder had Wendler out short of home plate until he was able to knock the ball out of the catcher’s glove.
Milton threatened again in the top of the seventh, putting its first two hitters on with a single and walk. But a 6-4-3 double play took away the Red Hawks’ momentum. Addison Ostrenga, who pitched the seventh inning, walked the next hitter before recording the final out with a strikeout.
Sun Prairie’s half of the seventh inning began with Drew Kavanaugh getting on with a single. Sophomore Jacob Holland, just brought up from the JV team, came on to pinch run for Kavanaugh. Cooper Perry then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Holland to second base. Glusick then grounded out to second base which advanced Holland to third. That brought up Sam Ostrenga, who simply watched a wild pitch get past the catcher, allowing Holland to score the winning run.
“Everyone did their part in that seventh inning, but I have to single out Cooper Perry,” said Coach Hamilton. “Everyone wants more innings, but he stayed the course and has battled through a lot (health issue) and to come up in this situation and get the bunt down, I’m just really, really happy for him.”
Both teams finished with six hits. Addison Ostrenga was 2-3 with a double and an RBI, while Kavanaugh also was 2-3. Glusick and Hunley each had one hit.
On the mound, Hunley pitched three innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, walking one and striking out two. Hamilton pitched three innings and gave up one earned run on one hit, walking one and striking out two. Addison Ostrenga worked one inning and gave up one hit, walked two and struck out one and was the winning pitcher.
“Our pitchers got themselves into jams by leadoff hit by pitch or walks, but they got themselves out of it with some help from our defense,” said Hamilton.
Going from a 7-3 record at one point to 23-3 earned the Cardinals a No. 5 state ranking and No. 1 seed in the Waunakee Sectional.
“The old cliche of we’re young, but these kids have just put a ton of work into it,” said Hamilton. “And they don’t ever take a day off and they just keep working at it and keep improving. Our defense, with some of these freshmen and sophomores, has been unbelievable. And Coach (Tyler) Payne with our pitchers has just done a fabulous job. He’s just been awesome. So credit to him and the pitchers.”
Recapping the regular-season, Hamilton said: “I’m just really happy with the way these kids have battled. To play in the conference we are in and the non-conference schedule we have with Hudson, Brookfield East, Waunakee, a doubleheader with Kimberly, Hartland Arrowhead and Milton, I don’t know if there’s a tougher schedule in the state.
“And our kids didn’t blink. They just kept at it and always believed and always found a way to win. So I’m really happy with 23-3.”
With his pending retirement from coaching, it was a bittersweet regular-season finale for Hamilton at Summit Credit Union Field. But the head coach is focused more on Sun Prairie’s impending postseason.
The Cardinals earned the top seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1. Their stellar regular season earned them a bye in the first round. No. 8 seed Monona Grove and No. 9 seed Madison Memorial will meet in the first round for the right to advance to take on Sun Prairie. The Cardinals will host the winner on Thursday, June 2 at 5 pm.