The Big Eight conference’s all-conference teams were released Wednesday, May 25. Naturally, its undefeated champion was well-represented. Sun Prairie had six 1st team selections, two 2nd team selections, one honorable mention selection, and head coach Jamie Olson was named Coach of the Year.
“It’s been a great season,” Olson said. “The girls have worked really hard to get where they need to be. Even from the first few weeks of practice, you never know what will work best, so you have to move some things around. The girls were patient and viewed every game a stepping stone, figuring out the best spots to help the team the most.”
Those adjustments seemed to pay off as the Cardinals have yet to lose this season as they head into the WIAA state tournament. Let’s see the key pieces of this machine that garnered conference honors.
1st team All-Conference-Tayler Baker, sophomore, pitcher
Baker picks up her second 1st team all-conference selection, and for good reason. The standout sophomore was the best arm in the Big Eight this season. She gave up only two earned runs in her 10 conference starts. The gem of her season came against Madison Memorial, where she struck out 15 batters in an eventual perfect game.
Chloe Knoernschild, senior, catcher
Knoernschild showed a willingness to help the team however she could this season, spending some time in the outfield when she wasn’t the backstop. But, it was clear she was at her best behind the dish. At the plate, she finished the year with a 0.446 batting average with a 0.500 on base percentage and a team-high 10 stolen bases. Knoernschild also led the team in total runs scored with 35.
She has been an ideal leadoff batter for the Cardinals all season.
Sophia Royle, junior, infield
Royle holds things down at first base for the Cardinals and has done so virtually all year. She put up some impressive numbers at the plate with a 0.475 batting average, 0.522 on base percentage, and a 0.613 slugging percentage. She led the team in regular season hits with 38 and drove in an impressive 22 RBIs.
Luci Moreno, freshman, infield
Moreno burst onto the scene in her first season as a Cardinal and quickly became one of the more reliable bats in the lineup. She was seemingly always in the right place at the right time, scoring a whopping 33 runs and putting up an on base percentage of 0.468. Also a reliable glove at either second or third base, Moreno has a bright future ahead of her.
Carly Gross, junior, outfield
Gross was seemingly always reliable for a single when it was needed at the plate. 21 of her 22 hits this season were singles, showing an ability to find holes in the defense and put herself in position. She also had a tendency to reach second base quickly, stealing nine bases on the year.
Vanessa Veith, junior, utility
Veith has been asked to play myriad spots in the lineup for coach Olson this season, but always carried a lethal bat to the plate. She averaged a 0.500 on base percentage and put up a batting average of 0.444. She drove in 19 RBIs and scored 20 times herself.
2nd team All-Conference-
Kennedy Schaefer, senior, infield
Schaefer was literally the most likely Cardinal to get a hit every time she stepped to the plate, leading the team in batting average with a 0.487. This consistency translated into 22 RBIs, including a team-high four sacrifice flies.
Isabel Royle, junior, outfield
Royle doubles as both a center fielder and pitcher for the Cardinals. She has shown impressive range and tracking skills in the outfield this season, drawing cheers from the crowd for some seemingly impossible catches. She was also stellar in clutch situations at the plate, tying for the team lead in RBIs this year with 25. She also displayed impressive patience at the plate, leading the team in walks drawn with 11.
Honorable mention All-Conference-
Grace Kramschuster, sophomore, infield
Kramschuster was extremely reliable, both at the plate and at shortstop, all season. She led the team in on base percentage with a 0.526 average and put up a whopping 0.714 in slugging percentage. She led the team in triples with six and tacked on 23 RBIs for good measure.
Coach of the Year: Jamie Olson
Olson has the responsibility of making all of her uber-talented pieces fit together on the field in the most beneficial way possible. It’s been no easy task, but she’s taken the time to allow her players to grow into the most comfortable role to help the team get wins. Her patience has been rewarded with a flawless regular season and her second Big Eight coach of the year recognition.
“I greatly appreciate the coaches that nominated and voted for me,” Olson said. “It’s a huge honor, especially in Division 1 softball. It means a lot. It shows how much I’ve worked to grow this program. I put in a lot of time and give up a lot of things in my life so we can succeed. There are no words to express the pride I have in these girls. Each year, it’s a new set of players with a new set of expectations. They’ve seen the past success and want to be a part of it. They put themselves in the position to believe in themselves and become all-around athletes. Success doesn’t come from occasional things, it comes from consistency.”
--
Full Big Eight all-conference teams
1st team, pitchers-
Tayler Baker, sophomore, Sun Prairie
Andrea Jaskowiak, junior, Madison Memorial
1st team, catchers-
Chloe Knoernschild, senior, Sun Prairie
Ellie Osting, junior Verona
1st team, infield-
Jenna Redders, senior, Middleton
Sophia Royle, junior, Sun Prairie
Luci Moreno, freshman, Sun Prairie
Mandi Franks, senior, Beloit Memorial
Addison Blomberg, junior, Verona
1st team, outfield-
Evie Strigel, junior, Madison East
Sierra Ejercito, freshman, Verona
Carly Gross, junior, Sun Prairie
1st team, utility-
Hilary Blomberg, junior, Verona
Vanessa Veith, junior, Sun Prairie
2nd team, pitcher-
Hannah Bolly, junior, Janesville Parker
Megan Button, freshman, Middleton
2nd team, catcher-
Veronica Carran, senior, Madison Memorial
Allie Gustafson, sophomore, Beloit Memorial
2nd team, infield-
Kennedy Schaefer, senior, Sun Prairie
Presley Stanley, junior, Janesville Craig
Merit Williams, senior, Madison Memorial
Gentry Reed, sophomore, Janesville Parker
Nariyah Lot, junior, Janesville Parker
2nd team, outfield-
Isabel Royle, junior, Sun Prairie
Ella Loveland, sophomore, Janesville Craig
Hailey Ruff, junior, Madison Memorial
2nd team, utility-
Bailey Flock, senior, Middleton
Emily Finkelmeyer, senior, Madison Memorial
Honorable mentions-
Eily Bacskai, freshman, La Follette
Morgan Bloomquist, junior, Janesville Craig
Frieda Hooper Lofton, senior, Madison West
Grace Capuano, sophomore, Madison Memorial
Bailey Flock, senior, Middleton
Josie Rammer, junior, Janesville Craig
Vanessa Gutierrez, senior, Beloit Memorial
Grace Kramschuster, sophomore, Sun Prairie
Mackenzie Zimmerman, sophomore, Middleton
Clara Davel, sophomore, Madison West
Odalys Rivera, senior, Verona
Emily Becker, senior, Janesville Parker
Mackenzie Pertzborn, sophomore, Middleton
Alyssa Ayers, senior, Janesville Parker
Lilly Keller, freshman, Janesville Parker
Player of the year: Hillary Blomber, junior, Verona
Coach of the year: Jamie Olson, Sun Prairie